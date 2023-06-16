Panthers News: Training camp, Jammie Robinson, Cam Peoples and signings
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with the dust settled on an eventful mandatory minicamp this week?
By Dean Jones
Frank Reich isn't one to leave football behind completely during whatever periods of rest come up for the Carolina Panthers before Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons gets here. The head coach freely admitted he'll be watching practice clips, assessing the entire roster, and keeping in touch with players to ensure they're keeping in shape heading into training camp while also enjoying some family time before things get more serious.
And yet, the news cycle keeps churning. Among the stories causing debate recently include Carolina finally releasing details regarding training camp, the Panthers signing two defensive backs, Cam Peoples' chances of making the roster, and Jammie Robinson receiving high praise from a veteran teammate.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers announce 2023 training camp details
After weeks of wondering, the Carolina Panthers finally released their schedule for their annual training camp. The action will be frantic and the weather will be beyond stifling - so it promises to be a fascinating few weeks to monitor.
No fewer than 12 practices will be open to the public, including two joint sessions with the New York Jets and Back Together Saturday on July 29. Interest in this year's camp will be greater than ever thanks to the optimism surrounding the Panthers and the presence of Bryce Young, with free tickets available to book from 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 29.
Further details and how to book can be found here.