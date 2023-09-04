Panthers News: Troy Hill, Brian Burns, Dalton Risner and Raequan Williams
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the first game week of the 2023 campaign has officially arrived?
After one of the most memorable offseasons in franchise history, game Week 1 has begun for the Carolina Panthers. And there is a real chance for Frank Reich's men to stamp their authority early with two straight divisional games right out of the gate.
Until then, among the stories causing a stir recently include Raequan Williams' hope for involvement, Brian Burns' surge up the top-100 players list, a potential free-agent fit, and Troy Hill's hopes for the future after joining the Panthers.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers DL Raequan Williams' tipped for involvement
One of the most shocking roster cuts centered on Raequan Williams. The formidable defensive lineman was deemed surplus to requirements before coming back onto the practice squad, which came as a surprise to many considering the Carolina Panthers also parted ways with Marquan McCall to leave them desperately short of reliability on the defensive front.
Williams is still around the set-up, which is the best he could have hoped for in the circumstances. According to Schuyler Callihan of Sports Illustrated, the lineman could end up starting a game at some stage in 2023 depending on how things pan out on Ejiro Evero's front three.
"[Raequan] Williams, in my opinion, is a part of why Marquan McCall is no longer here. He made some plays in the preseason that impressed the coaching staff, proving he belongs. I think he's more of a depth player, but again, the Panthers are extremely thin up front on the interior of the d-line. One guy goes down and there's a job up for grabs."- Schuyler Callihan, Sports Illustrated
The Panthers might make another addition in this area of the field before Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons. But if those around don't meet specific standards, the coaching staff might call up Williams in the hope his preseason form transitions into a competitive environment.