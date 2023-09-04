Panthers News: Troy Hill, Brian Burns, Dalton Risner and Raequan Williams
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers perfect free-agent fit
As previously stated, the Carolina Panthers could use one or two more additions before Week 1. Some position groups look a little thin on the ground in terms of depth, with the offensive and defensive lines both falling into this particular category unless some of their young guns step up.
Whether the Panthers will stick with what they have before taking any drastic measures remains to be seen. Alex Ballentine from The Bleacher Report sees interior offensive lineman Dalton Kisner as the perfect free-agent fit for Carolina in pursuit of improved options on the protection.
"Based on the preseason, the Carolina Panthers offense could be better than expected if they can keep Bryce Young upright. The No. 1 overall pick showed strong processing, accuracy and command of the offense during the preseason when he wasn't immediately bombarded with pressure. Keeping the rookie clean will only get more difficult once the regular season starts. The Panthers placed right guard Austin Corbett on the PUP list, which means he'll miss at least the first four games. [Dalton] Risner has been looking for a home all offseason, but he was a consistent starter for the Denver Broncos over the last four seasons. He would provide a higher floor for the Panthers' group of guards this season."- Alex Ballentine, The Bleacher Report
The Panthers seem confident in their young options such as Nash Jensen and Ricky Lee, although experience is sorely lacking behind the starting contingent. Therefore, getting someone like Kisner into the mix wouldn't be the worst idea in the world by any stretch.