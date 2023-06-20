Panthers News: Vonn Bell, Marquis Haynes, Bryce Young and Andy Dalton
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are htting the headlines as the organization takes stock of an encouraging offseason so far?
By Dean Jones
Frank Reich and his staff are currently watching tape and assessing what might be needed before the Carolina Panthers take the trip to Spartanburg for training camp. Fans are also enjoying a period of relative downtime - including yours truly who will be arriving in Spain soon after this article goes live.
But this is the NFL, where the news and speculation never stop. Among the stories causing debate recently include Vonn Bell's ranking among other NFL safeties, Marquis Haynes Sr. drawing rave reviews, confidence in the team's approach with Bryce Young, and Andy Dalton's pivotal role in 2023.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers' Vonn Bell named among top safeties
Acquiring Vonn Bell was seen as a tremendous bit of business by the Carolina Panthers. This provides an experienced backend presence and also allows Jeremy Chinn to be utilized more instinctively depending on the specific situation.
Bell received a big confidence boost heading into Carolina's upcoming training camp after Doug Farrar from USA Today Sports named him at No. 11 among all NFL safeties. The writer added that the Panthers might just have a bargain on their hands where the former second-round pick out of Ohio State is concerned.
"Last season, he allowed 35 catches on 48 targets for 445 yards, 182 yards after the catch, one touchdown, four interceptions, two pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 73.7. [Vonn] Bell will be charged with patrolling the Panthers’ secondary after signing a three-year, $22.5 million deal with $13 million guaranteed. The Panthers may have gotten themselves a bargain there."- Doug Farrar, USA Today Sports
Coming from a winning organization with a reputation for being productive in all phases is hype Bell must live up to immediately. Fortunately, the defensive back is experienced enough to know what's required from a performance and leadership standpoint.