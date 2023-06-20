Panthers News: Vonn Bell, Marquis Haynes, Bryce Young and Andy Dalton
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are htting the headlines as the organization takes stock of an encouraging offseason so far?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OLB Marquis Haynes draws rave review
While many fans are clamoring for the Carolina Panthers to sign another experienced edge rusher with the potential to make an immediate impact, those in power seem comfortable with what they have. And who knows, maybe the presence of NFL-caliber coaches for the first time in years could be enough for certain individuals to make the improvements needed.
Switching to a 3-4 base scheme under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is something else that could work in Carolina's favor. If not, then general manager Scott Fitterer has the salary-cap space to pull off another move or two depending on what options are available.
One player seemingly chomping at the bit for more involvement next season is Marquis Haynes. The former Ole Miss standout was one of the undisputed top performers throughout early offseason workouts, which drew special praise from Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer via Yahoo Sports recently.
"No one benefited from mandatory minicamp more than [Marquis] Haynes, who was routinely in the backfield during the back-to-back days of workouts. Haynes had at least three would-be sacks during the two practices, and it’d be fair to tack a couple more tallies on his stat sheet because of how often he blazed past the offensive line. Haynes is competing to start opposite Brian Burns at outside linebacker, and so far, he’s looked like a strong fit for the new 3-4 front. "- Mike Kaye via Yahoo Sports
Haynes has always put up decent numbers, albeit from a rotational role rather than a starting berth. But if he keeps this up throughout Carolina's training camp, leaving him out will be difficult.