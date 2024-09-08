Carolina Panthers odds and prop bets for Week 1 at the Saints
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are looking to remove the concerning stigma surrounding the organization in 2024. Things took the most tragic turn yet last season despite the bullish claims of those in power before the campaign. New general manager Dan Morgan has avoided falling into the same trap, although he's confident the widespread alterations made throughout the offseason can reap rewards.
Dave Canales is the man tasked with turning around the league's laughingstock. The head coach made a positive impression throughout the offseason through purposeful teaching methods and boundless enthusiasm. This picked up spirits - especially with those who went through untold hardship in 2023. Bringing this into the regular season is the most challenging task to date.
The New Orleans Saints won't make things easy for the Panthers this weekend. They have some outstanding pieces on both sides of the football. However, head coach Dennis Allen and veteran quarterback Derek Carr both come into the campaign with significant concerns to alleviate.
This is a contest the Panthers can win. It could easily go the other way, so nothing but improved cohesion and avoiding mental errors will do in pursuit of putting the NFL on notice right out of the gate.
Carolina Panthers vs. Buccaneers odds for Week 1
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 3.5-point underdogs at the Saint in Week 1.
- Carolina +3.5 points: -104 (bet $104 to win $100)
- New Orleans -3.5 points: -118 (bet $118 to win $100)
Anyone wishing to place a wager on the Panthers' money line can get odds of +168 attached (bet $100 to win $168). New Orleans is favored to get their campaign off on the right foot on home soil at -200 (bet $200 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook isn't expecting a frenzy of touchdowns with the over/under set at 41.5 points for the clash.
- Over 41.5 points: -108 (bet $108 to win $100)
- Under 41.5 points: -112 (bet $112 to win $100)
Bryce Young prop bets
This season represents a potential road to redemption for quarterback Bryce Young. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft turned the page quickly on a disastrous rookie season. There's a plan for his development and an aligned vision under Canales. The signal-caller also has the benefit of better weapons in the passing game and an offensive line which should provide him with more time in the pocket.
Young's left a hugely positive impression in recent weeks, which started with a dominant performance in Carolina's joint practice with the New York Jets. Doing it in the regular season is the next test, but hopes are high that the Heisman Trophy winner can enjoy better fortunes this time around.
The over/under for Young's passing yards at the Saints stands at 201.5. This is available at -110 in both directions (bet $110 to win $100). His completion number stands at 19.5 and the over/under on attempts is 30.5 according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Carolina Panthers receiving yards over/under marks for Week 1
- Diontae Johnson: 52.5
- Adam Thielen: 37.5
- Jonathan Mingo: 17.5
- Xavier Legette: 14.5
- Chuba Hubbard: 12.5
- Ja'Tavion Sanders: 19.5
