Carolina Panthers offensive line: Molding the perfect unit for 2024
A total overhaul of the Carolina Panthers offensive line is needed for 2024.
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers' offensive line has been poor this year. Let's undertake the tall task of fixing this unit for 2024 and beyond.
Getting quarterback Bryce Young some more weapons and fixing the offensive line should be the top two priorities for whoever is making the roster decisions for the Carolina Panthers. Otherwise, the same problems will emerge in 2024.
With Frank Reich and a few other coaches already out the door, I think it's fair to say that more changes are on the horizon. With David Tepper running the show, I'm not sure a single person in the fanbase has faith.
The team doesn't have their first-round pick in 2024. But they do have their second and third-round selections, so they could bring in some nice prospects.
According to Over the Cap, the Panthers are set to have more than $55 million in cap space. Therefore, they boast the financial flexibility to sign free agents along the offensive line.
Anyway, let's rebuild the Panthers' offensive line for 2024 and beyond:
Carolina Panthers left tackle spot
- Trent Brown and Jordan Morgan
The first move to fix the offensive line is a huge one. I think at some point for the sake of his career, the Carolina Panthers will try Ikem Ekwonu at guard.
He's been shaky at best at left tackle this season. Given how high Ekwonu was drafted, I think a move inside to save some value and see if he can be a starting-caliber guard makes sense to me.
One option to replace Ekwonu in this scenario could be to pursue and sign Trent Brown, who is set to hit the open market in 2024. He's primarily spent time with the New England Patriots, and he's been very good this year.
He's got an 85.0 grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranks No. 3 out of 83 tackles. Brown turns 31 years old in April and could be a nice stop-gap option. Then to pair, the Panthers should draft Arizona left tackle Jordan Morgan in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
I think the Panthers need to put a deliberate plan in place for Bryce Young's blindside. A Brown and Morgan pairing would be a wonderful start.