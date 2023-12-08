Carolina Panthers offensive line: Molding the perfect unit for 2024
A total overhaul of the Carolina Panthers offensive line is needed for 2024.
Carolina Panthers left guard spot
- Ikem Ekwonu
Offensive linemen in the NFL who can't carve out a role at tackle kick inside to guard, for the most part. Depending on where you look, many people believed that Ikem Ekwonu was going to end up on the interior at some point.
He stands at 6-foot-4 and boasts 34-inch arms. In terms of size, Ekwonu's right on the edge of being more suited to play inside, and I just do not think the Carolina Panthers would truly stick with the former first-round pick at left tackle.
Bryce Young has been sacked a whopping 44 times in 11 games. Ekwonu has had a pretty rough year, but he is far from alone in that regard.
Maybe in the right scheme, Ekwonu can probably make it as a left tackle. But I do think the team will have a new general manager in the building when 2024 rolls around, so nothing should be off the table under fresh eyes with differing opinions to the current regime.
The new front office leader - whoever that might be if Scott Fitterer gets canned - might not feel comfortable leaving Ekwonu at left tackle. A move inside to guard is going to be best for both sides.