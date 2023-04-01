Could the Carolina Panthers pair C.J. Stroud with Jaxon Smith-Njigba?
Could the Carolina Panthers pair quarterback C.J. Stroud with former Ohio State teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba during the 2023 NFL Draft?
While the debate surrounding which quarterback the Carolina Panthers will take at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft rages on, those in power are also setting their sights on other potential targets. Something that could play a leading role in the team's quest to win the NFC South next season.
It's been an offseason of immense encouragement from the Panthers' perspective. Where once there was nothing but misery, there is now legitimate hope that this once-proud organization can finally begin to make strides after years of bold claims with very little substance attached during the Matt Rhule era.
The fans appear pretty split down the middle regarding who they want atop the draft. Some are intrigued by Bryce Young's majestic ability under center, but others are eager for the Panthers to select C.J. Stroud, who is the best pure passer in this year's class.
Anthony Richardson remains the wildcard after an impressive pro day to further raise intrigue. While that is a huge call to make, David Newton of ESPN claims via sources that Carolina has narrowed its decision to a straight choice between Young or Stroud.
Whichever quarterback comes into the fold, they have everything in place to hit the ground running. The coaching staff is loaded, there are skill position players to depend on, and the offensive line could take another leap forward after an outstanding 2022 campaign.
Carolina Panthers have shown interest in Jaxon Smith-Njigba
General manager Scott Fitterer has been aggressive in all areas throughout the offseason with the final say on personnel for the first time. If the Panthers do end up taking Stroud at No. 1, then perhaps another jaw-dropping move might be in the offing.
The Panthers are bringing in Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a top-30 visit before the draft. While the wide receiver is expected to be a first-round pick, his previous connection with Stroud from their time together on the Buckeyes could be another significant asset for the signal-caller's transition.
Although there is apparent interest on Carolina's behalf - Smith-Njigba was also at the dinner with Stroud the night before Ohio State's pro day - this just doesn't seem feasible if the wideout goes in the first 20 picks as anticipated.
Fitterer has already sacrificed many future assets for his pick of this year's quarterback class. Therefore, risking further high-end capital in 2024 or 2025 could jeopardize their long-term aspirations if things don't go according to plan.
If the Panthers want another dynamic individual from the college ranks, they could probably find one at No. 39 overall and avoid giving up capital. Even if this would deny Stroud his best-receiving weapon from the college ranks.
This time of the offseason is one for dreaming. For ambition. Even for delusions of grandeur.
That's what drafting Smith-Njigba represents, in all honesty. He's among the top prospects at the position entering the league in 2023 and it would be a huge shock if he dropped to a level where the possibility becomes realistic from Carolina's point of view.
Still, the Panthers have been brash in their quest to formally join the NFL's top table at the earliest possible opportunity. If influential figures in the building feel like it's the best thing to do, then they'll strike with conviction no matter the potential consequences.