4 Panthers players fighting for a roster spot during the preseason
We look at players on the bubble at guard, wide receiver, cornerback and, yes, quarterback
By Ryan Heckman
The Carolina Panthers are getting ready to kick off their preseason slate of games tomorrow when they take on the New York Jets. Fans will get their first glimpse of rookie quarterback Bryce Young in action, too, but there's no official word on how long the number one pick will play.
This year's preseason is going to be especially important for the 2023 rookie class, like Young and a few others. Carolina is depending on a couple of select rookies to have a major impact right away.
Beyond the bigger names, though, there are also some other guys Carolina needs to see more out of. Specifically, there are a handful of players currently on the roster bubble. The Panthers released their first unofficial depth chart recently, and from that we have identified some players that could go one way or another depending on how they perform the remainder of camp and preseason.
1. Nash Jensen may be a two right now, but that will soon change
Brady Christensen is the Panthers' starting left guard following the release of their first unofficial depth chart. Behind him, though, is Nash Jensen. An undrafted rookie out of North Dakota State, Jensen is sitting pretty as a backup. But, Jensen shouldn't get too comfortable.
Carolina's fourth-round pick, Chandler Zavala, just returned from injury and should leapfrog Jensen very soon. Once the former North Carolina State standout gets acclimated, he will have no problem moving into a backup role, and potentially even a starter.
Hopefully, Jensen can stick on this roster in the end, though. He's proven to be a durable, consistent player throughout college and is strong enough to handle some double team work as a pro, even. He's a valuable depth piece for this offensive line, although he's going to find himself on the bubble real quickly.