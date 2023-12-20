4 players Panthers should target to get fans back in stands in 2024
Carolina has some intriguing options in free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Ryan Heckman
This season has become one to forget for the Carolina Panthers. There was once hope when the team made a franchise-altering deal to acquire the rights in drafting Bryce Young, but the Panthers have yet to reap dividends.
With just a trio of games remaining this year, it seems fans have already turned their attention to the offseason -- or, just about any other Sunday afternoon activity.
Photos taken at last weekend's tilt against the Falcons showed almost nobody in the stands just 20 minutes before kickoff. Fans simply aren't excited to watch a team that wound up winning 9-7, boasting one of the league's worst offenses.
If we're truly all about looking ahead, the Panthers should be focused on surrounding Young with talent and giving these fans a reason to come to the games. Whether it be via the 2024 NFL Draft or free agency, let's take a look at four can't-miss names Carolina could add to gain the hope of their fan base once again.
1. Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah
The Panthers do not have a first-round pick due to the trade that landed them Young, but they do currently own the no. 1 pick in the second round. With that pick, they very well could get their next defensive cornerstone.
Utah pass rusher Jonah Elliss could either lessen the burden of losing Brian Burns or become a high-level pairing if the two sides can reach a new deal before he leaves for a new team. Elliss is an absolute freak of nature, physically. He's naturally-gifted and has football in his blood. Elliss' father played a decade in the NFL.
If you do some watching on Elliss, you'll notice he has a silly-good spin move. It is almost unbelievable how often he gets that move to work, making opposing linemen look foolish.
This season for Utah, he tallied 12.0 sacks and 16.0 total tackles for loss. He's firmly at the top of Day 2 and could even work his way into the first round, which of course wouldn't be ideal for the Panthers.