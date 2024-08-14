Carolina Panthers potential trade reunion isn't feasible in current plight
By Dean Jones
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers are light of legitimate edge-rushing options heading into the 2024 season. It's also no secret these problems started when those in power let Haason Reddick walk.
After deciding to link up with his former college coach Matt Rhule in 2021 free agency, Reddick was nothing short of sensational. He formed a prolific pass-rushing partnership with Brian Burns and looked like someone capable of great things long-term. Unfortunately, the decision-makers at the time felt like he wasn't worth the financial commitment needed to keep him around.
This was one of many flawed decisions that eventually cost Rhule and Scott Fitterer their jobs. Reddick flourished on the Philadelphia Eagles, coming close to a Super Bowl triumph. He's since been traded to the New York Jets, which isn't going nearly as well.
Carolina Panthers aren't in a position to trade for Haason Reddick
Reddick came into the Jets looking for a new deal. He's held out of training camp and is subject to significant fines. Things got even messier this week when the former Temple star handed in a trade request. Something general manager Joe Douglas won't grant based on a statement via NFL.com.
"We have informed Haason that we will not trade him, that he is expected to be here with his teammates, and that he will continue to be fined per the CBA if he does not report. Since the trade discussions back in March we have been clear, direct and consistent with our position. Our focus will remain on the guys we have here as we prepare for the regular season."- Joe Douglas via NFL.com
Connor Hughes from SNY also stated that Reddick had informed the Jets before the move was finalized that he'd play on his current deal. That's obviously changed, so it's not a good look for either side right now in pursuit of a successful resolution.
It didn't take long for some Panthers fans to dream of the possibility of acquiring Reddick. Many rightfully believe he shouldn't have been allowed to depart in the first place. Couple this with the need to fortify their edge rushers with a legitimate threat, it's not hard to see the potential benefits attached.
However, this is a pipedream even if the Jets were willing to strike a deal.
This comes down to money and where the Panthers are right now. Like it or not, it's the first year of yet another rebuild. Giving up draft assets and a lucrative contract to a veteran pass-rusher shouldn't be in general manager Dan Morgan's train of thought. Reddick is gifted, but Carolina isn't a win-now team capable of justifying this transaction.
Morgan is looking to do things the right way. There's a long-term plan in place for sustained growth. No longer will the Panthers take severe risks and mortgage their future, at least not at this stage. While Reddick would help enormously, this isn't feasible.
There's also the small matter of Reddick's contract demands to factor into the equation. He wants a hefty, long-term deal - one that will probably be the last of his playing career. Considering how cash-strapped the Panthers over the next couple of years, it makes things difficult and could impact their ability to strengthen other position groups.
That's the long and short of it. Reddick is good and would be welcomed back with open arms, but Morgan's new business-first model makes this a non-starter.