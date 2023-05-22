Carolina Panthers projected to get Week 1 hammering at the Falcons
By Dean Jones
Optimism is high surrounding the Carolina Panthers currently, but fans should brace themselves for a Week 1 hammering at the Atlanta Falcons in 2023.
The Carolina Panthers are currently in the process of fine-tuning their outstanding offseason of recruitment across the board before the 2023 campaign. It's been a complete cultural reset across the organization under Frank Reich and Scott Fitterer compared to the previous regime, which saw the franchise languish among the NFL's bottom feeders and operate under an extremely toxic cloud.
Thankfully, the difference between then and now is extraordinary. Carolina has improved standards, raised professionalism, and is going about their business with a sense of purpose that was sorely lacking beforehand.
This is leading many analysts to believe big things could be in the Panthers' immediate future. If everything goes well and quarterback Bryce Young adjusts quickly, a potential NFC South title challenge isn't entirely out of the question.
Carolina Panthers tipped to lose big in Week 1 at the Falcons
Of course, a scenario could emerge where this all goes wrong. Although it's a worst-case outlook when one considers how many upgrades were assembled by the organization throughout an immensely busy spring.
This was a sentiment echoed by a recent game simulation on Pro Football Focus via David Latham from Last Word on Sports. Although the tool is still in beta testing, it projected the Panthers to kick off their campaign with a hammering in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons, which will come as a surprise to many.
PFF's simulator came to the conclusion Atlanta would run away with the clash 41-14. This is despite the Panthers almost sweeping the Falcons in 2022 before a bizarre sequence of events caused their demise.
The current line across most sportsbooks around the country has the Panthers as 3.0-point underdogs on opening weekend. Considering home teams typically get this sort of cushion, Vegas cannot split the sides currently.
Carolina obviously fancies their chances of making bigger waves next season with Reich leading the charge. However, the same can also be said about the Falcons, who've invested well throughout the offseason and bolstered their already formidable rushing attack by selecting Bijan Robinson at No. 8 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
There is potential surrounding both rosters, but plenty of unknowns are thrown in for good measure. This makes predicting the encounter difficult so early in the season, but the Panthers have to hit the ground running given they are kicking off their schedule with two-straight divisional games - one of which has been allocated for the bright lights of Monday Night Football.
The simulator saw the Panthers finish with a 7-10 eventual record. They were 6-4 through the first ten games before closing out their commitments by going 1-6 down the stretch, which would be a major disappointment when one factors everything into the equation.
After everything Panthers fans have been through in recent years, one could forgive them for getting a little carried away. The foundations for sustainable success have been laid, but they must also acknowledge that it could take a little time before everything comes together.
Patience is not a virtue normally associated with NFL fanbases. Certainly not in Carolina's case with almost nothing to legitimately cheer since their glory days of the mid-2010s that almost came with an elusive first Super Bowl.
Even if the Panthers do end up losing on the road in Week 1, it's not the end of the world. And when everything does eventually click into place, this team will take off in the biggest way imaginable.