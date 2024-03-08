Carolina Panthers reaffirm faith in Bryce Young with Russell Wilson stance
Russell Wilson speculation was dashed quickly by Dave Canales.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales reaffirmed faith in quarterback Bryce Young by revealing his stance on Russell Wilson.
Dave Canales has made no secret of his supreme confidence in Bryce Young. The quarterback went through significant turmoil as a rookie with plenty of mitigating circumstances attached. While some have already written him off way ahead of time, the Carolina Panthers head coach hasn't thrown in the towel by any stretch.
The latest example of Canales' stance came when he was asked about the possibility of bringing in Russell Wilson following his bombshell release from the Denver Broncos. They formed a close working relationship during their time together on the Seattle Seahawks. He'll also be available at a bargain price considering the money he's already getting from his previous employers.
Carolina Panthers are not a good fit for Russell Wilson
This would be a decent insurance policy, but Canales distanced himself from speculation when speaking to Kay Adams via The Spun. He was full of praise for the veteran signal-caller but acknowledged this was not a great fit considering the amount invested in Young.
"This is not the situation for Russ. What I will say about him is taking that chance and that opportunity to go to Denver, I really admire him for that. I really admire the courage it took to say ‘I’m gonna branch out from what I’m comfortable with.’ Certainly guys like me who was with him for all 10 years and the level of comfort that comes — I know exactly what he wants, he needs, what he’s gonna ask for, I can anticipate those things. He really gambled on himself to go and try to do something a different way to see what that can become. What it’s become, hey, the film’s out there but I really credit him for that."- Dave Canales via The Spun
Wilson will find work in a potential starting role somewhere. His production last season wasn't terrible, but it's clear there was a personality clash between the player and head coach Sean Payton right out of the gate.
The Panthers have Andy Dalton as their veteran backup and mentor to Young for another season before his contract expires. Standing pat at the position is the preferred course of action. The last thing the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft needs is more upheaval considering the turnover expected along the offensive line and within the skill positions.
Canales' ability to bring struggling quarterbacks back to prominence played a leading role in Carolina giving him a promotion. He worked magic on Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield to galvanize their respective careers. Young has more upside than both and the head coach doesn't believe there is that much to fix.
Molding a scheme to suit Young's strengths would be a good place to start. Getting the football out quicker to pass-catchers capable of creating separation quickly should also be high on the Panthers' list of priorities. If the Heisman Trophy winner can enhance his pocket footwork and deep ball accuracy, big improvements won't be long coming providing the weapons are enhanced.
Wilson and Young are at opposite ends of the spectrum. But both have something to prove next season. Anything less than significant progress from each signal-caller will come with severe ramifications attached.