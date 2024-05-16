Carolina Panthers schedule 2024: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Raiders - Week 3
Although the Las Vegas Raiders made the right call by making Antonio Pierce their permanent head coach, their fortunes in 2024 are hanging in the balance. They have some good players capable of influencing any game when in the mood. Their problems lie at the quarterback position.
After failing to land a signal-caller during the 2024 NFL Draft despite attempts to trade up - reportedly for Jayden Daniels - The Raiders will roll with either Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell under center. This represents an opportunity for the Carolina Panthers early in the campaign if their new-look defense hits the ground running under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
Prediction: Win (2-1)
If the Panthers can keep wide receiver Davante Adams, edge rusher Maxx Crosby, and rookie tight end Brock Bowers quiet, they have a chance. That is, of course, if Bryce Young can make the improvements needed with an enhanced supporting cast next time around.
Carolina Panthers vs. Bengals - Week 4
Another tricky home tie sees the Carolina Panthers welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to Bank of America Stadium. The AFC North outfit will fancy their chances of returning to contention this season, which is thanks in no small part to star quarterback Joe Burrow's return from an injury that ended his 2023 campaign way ahead of time.
Burrow is one of the best around with proven credentials to come through in the clutch. The majority of his playmakers remain intact, so this is a stiff test for the Panthers all things considered.
Prediction: Loss (2-2)
This will be a good measuring stick for the Panthers relatively early in the campaign. If Dave Canales' men keep it closer than most expect, it can be seen as a step in the right direction whether the result goes their way or not. There is also unlikely to be any home-field advantage in this one given how well Bengals fans travel.
Carolina Panthers at Bears - Week 5
This one comes with significant intrigue attached. The Chicago Bears got the chance to draft quarterback Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall thanks to the Carolina Panthers, who made a daring surge up the 2023 order for Bryce Young before enduring a two-win campaign that descended into embarrassment.
The Bears could have completely changed the trajectory of their franchise with this move. They'll be forever thankful to the Panthers if this comes to fruition. They also appear to have surrounded Williams with a supporting cast befitting his outstanding credentials.
Prediction: Loss (2-3)
Going on the road to Chicago is never easy. The Panthers should have plenty of motivation to get one over on the NFC North side, but whether their defense can hold up in the face of some outstanding playmakers is another matter.