Carolina Panthers send clear and simple message to No. 1 pick Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers sent a clear and simple message to Bryce Young as the No. 1 overall selection looks to become the team's next great franchise quarterback.
There is an obvious and high level of excitement surrounding Bryce Young potentially becoming the franchise quarterback craved by the Carolina Panthers since the days of Cam Newton. The No. 1 overall selection has a lot of hard work ahead and some doubters to silence, but he was the consensus pick between those in power for a reason and can hopefully meet some lofty expectations.
Young has the talent, mindset, and proven production that the Panthers felt was worth risking a substantial amount of draft capital for. There will be some tough times - which is entirely expected from a rookie adjusting to the pros - but keeping the bigger picture in mind is of paramount importance.
The signal-caller is about to get a crash course in what it takes to thrive at the next level. Young needs to pick up the complex playbook designed largely by offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who impressed everyone within the organization quickly thanks to unique creativity that quickly became a significant asset.
Young also needs to develop chemistry with his teammates, work on specific areas that could prove complicated and also gradually emerge as a leader within the locker room.
Bryce Young must earn his Carolina Panthers spot like everyone else
In terms of status, the message to Young is clear.
He'll have to earn his spot just like everybody else.
Frank Reich stated via Joe Person of The Athletic that Young will begin the preparation period at No.2 on the depth chart behind veteran Andy Dalton. When the time is right - and only then - will the Alabama product get the keys to the kingdom.
"He’ll have to earn it. Obviously, that’s the way it should be. We’ll know when the right time is. He’s got enough going on right now. I just want him to come in and learn the offense and not have to worry about stepping into the limelight. Just come in, learn the offense, get to know these guys. When we step out onto the field the first time, he’ll be in that No. 2 spot."- Frank Reich via The Athletic
This is the right approach to take, providing the Panthers don't mismanage Young's reps - a mistake made by Matt Rhule when integrating Matt Corral into the team last summer.
Everyone knows the end goal here, Dalton included. The former second-round pick was brought in to provide assistance as a backup that can also be a mentor of sorts for Young during his initial transition.
Dalton is comfortable with this. Corral is less so as the No. 3 based on his cryptic Instagram message, but the statement to earn it was the same for the one-time Ole Miss star as it was with Carolina's pick from atop the draft.
Tempering expectations might be a foregone conclusion considering what the Panthers gave up for Young and how open the NFC South appears heading into the 2023 campaign. But if Carolina's exceptional staff team handles everything efficiently throughout the offseason, it's all systems go.
The Panthers have done everything in their power to put the right pieces around Young - from the skill positions stars to an offensive line capable of limiting pressure. Nothing will be given, which is something the player has already experienced working under Nick Saban on the Crimson Tide and should serve him well.
It won't take long to figure out what Young is truly made of. Should he grasp the chance with both hands as expected, then the Panthers could easily become one of the league's surprise packages in 2023.