Carolina Panthers urged to consider trade for disgruntled wide receiver
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan was a busy man throughout the offseason. Team owner David Tepper entrusted the popular figure with regenerating the roster into one that can become more competitive over time. The Carolina Panthers have a long-term plan in place, which is a far cry from the rash gambles of previous regimes and those desperate to save their jobs.
Morgan is off to a good start, but there is much hard work ahead. The new general manager recently admitted that only some problems were going to be solved in one offseason. Attaining respectability is the first objective. After that, the Panthers can get more ambitious.
Getting as much help around quarterback Bryce Young as possible quickly became Morgan's most pressing priority. The Panthers strengthened the offensive line and found playmakers who can hopefully be productive. The presence of head coach Dave Canales will help enormously, but getting the supporting cast up to the required standard is another significant piece of the puzzle.
Carolina Panthers urged to consider trading for Courtland Sutton
It seems as if the Panthers might be content with what they have moving into the 2024 campaign. That didn't stop Enzo Flojo of Clutch Points from urging Morgan to make another trade. The target? Disgruntled wide receiver Courtland Sutton.
"Courtland Sutton skipped the first round of OTAs amid his pursuit of a new contract. Despite multiple reports indicating the Broncos' reluctance to trade him, Sutton's name has been consistently floated in trade rumors. Sutton is under contract through 2025, but his dissatisfaction with his current deal makes a trade plausible. As the summer progresses, teams interested in Sutton might offer a more attractive deal. His presence would be transformative for [Bryce] Young, providing a dynamic target capable of exploiting defenses with deep routes and high-point catches. Additionally, Sutton's ability to draw defenders would create opportunities for Diontae Johnson and other receivers. Trading for Sutton could involve leveraging draft capital or a promising young player. However, his immediate impact on the Panthers would be substantial."- Enzo Flojo, Clutch Points
While Sutton would be a tremendous acquisition, it seems like a pipe dream. The Denver Broncos already traded Jerry Jeudy, so losing another prolific pass-catcher wouldn't be setting rookie quarterback Bo Nix up to succeed. It would take a lot for the AFC West outfit to contemplate moving one of the league's most underrated wide receivers all things considered.
Sutton is unhappy thanks in no small part to his contract. He's counting $17.39 million against Denver's salary cap next season. But with the recent spike in wide receiver deals around the league, the former second-round selection is looking for more.
The Panthers might have to pay Diontae Johnson if he meets expectations. Having so much tied into the wide receiver room might not be in Carolina's best interests, especially if young players like Jonathan Mingo and Xavier Legette flourish under Canales' guidance.
Morgan has enough draft capital in 2025 to pull off this sort of move if the price is right. Nobody would be happier than Young, but the Broncos' reluctance and the coaching staff's willingness to give those around a prolonged look means it's a non-starter.
Stranger things have happened. But it would be a bombshell of epic proportions if the Panthers went after Sutton.