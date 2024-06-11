Carolina Panthers urged to consider trade for Frankie Luvu replacement
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers made a difficult decision this offseason. After watching quarterback Bryce Young - their marquee investment and franchise player - go through untold complications as a rookie, new general manager Dan Morgan and his staff transitioned their investment to the offensive side of the football.
Almost every major resource the Panthers had throughout the recruitment period was spent on making the offense better. The defense lost some established figures as a result. This could see the unit take a step back in 2024 after performing well in difficult circumstances last time around.
Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is a future head coach. This will be his final season in Carolina before getting a top job elsewhere if he does more with less once again. It's a risk, but one Morgan felt was essential to give Young a fighting chance of silencing those who've already written him off as one of the biggest draft busts in NFL history.
Frankie Luvu will be a significant loss. The Panthers made the ferocious linebacker an offer to stay. However, he opted to join the Washington Commanders thanks to the fit within Dan Quinn's creative scheme. Something the player believes can take his game to new heights moving forward.
The Panthers signed Josey Jewell to fill the void. They also got Shaq Thompson back from a long-term injury and drafted Trevin Wallace in the third round. Whether this is enough remains to be seen, but one couldn't dismiss the possibility of Morgan making another move if he felt like more was needed.
Carolina Panthers urged to replace Frankie Luvu with Tremaine Edmunds
This was a sentiment echoed by Enzo Flojo from Clutch Points. He named Tremaine Edmunds as someone who could potentially provide Carolina with a long-term replacement for Luvu. The analyst also speculated that the Chicago Bears might be willing to part ways with the high-earner after an underwhelming first season with the organization.
"Just a year ago, the Chicago Bears signed linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to a four-year, $72 million deal. However, Edmunds' performance last season didn’t live up to his $18 million salary. He was outshone by TJ Edwards and struggled uncharacteristically in coverage. Trading Edmunds would free up $20 million in cap space for the Bears. Edmunds' quick play diagnosis and sideline-to-sideline range would significantly enhance the Panthers' defense. Teaming him with Shaq Thompson would create a formidable linebacker duo. Additionally, Edmunds' youth and potential for growth make him a valuable long-term asset. The Panthers could structure a trade involving draft picks and possibly a defensive player to acquire Edmunds, whose impact on the team would be immediate and profound."- Enzo Flojo, Clutch Points
Edmunds cashed in last spring after performing exceptionally well for the Buffalo Bills throughout his career. Things didn't go as many expected in 2023, but it would be a shock to see the Bears remove such an established performer with pressure increasing on head coach Matt Eberflus heading into the new campaign.
One also must question whether the Panthers would be willing to pick up Edmunds' contract in this unlikely scenario. The former first-round pick out of Virginia Tech comes with a huge financial commitment attached over the next three years. There's no guaranteed money after 2025, but it still represents a gamble that could jeopardize strengthening other areas of the roster.
Jewell and Thompson provide short-term relief if nothing else. The Panthers will assess their performance levels throughout the campaign, but Morgan's desire to build through the draft makes the possibility of trading for someone like Edmunds unrealistic at best.
It's fun to think about. But nothing concrete is likely to emerge all things considered.