Carolina Panthers veteran alleviating concerns with strong camp showing
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers have several concerns that could potentially hold them back in 2024. That shouldn't come as a shock considering how things unfolded last season and the widespread alterations made by general manager Dan Morgan this offseason. Things look more promising now, but things could legitimately go either way under the new regime.
All eyes were on the offensive line over the early stages of camp. The Panthers fortified the interior by spending big money on Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis in free agency. These marquee acquisitions also resulted in a position change for veteran Austin Corbett, who's spent most of his career at the right guard spot.
Corbett's had chances to become a starting center elsewhere and failed to capitalize. He's got enough experience to make a go of things - especially with two formidable options alongside him. However, this lack of experience coupled with his recent injury history left many wondering whether this gamble would pay off.
Carolina Panthers should be encouraged by Austin Corbett's camp production
It's early days, but the signs are promising. Corbett's developing an encouraging chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young. There aren't many problems with pre-snap communication and the protection is making notable strides as a result. If the same trend continues during padded practices, preseason games, and joint practice with the New York Jets, optimism will increase with Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints on the horizon.
The former second-round pick's heard all the chatter about his position switch and lack of dependability health-wise in recent years. Corbett is confident these problems are a thing of the past and a return to his old form won't be too far behind based on comments via Fan Nation.
"Picked up right where you left off in the spring. I get everyone wants to make a big deal out of it, I get it. But like…literally my job and so, it’s what we do. Everyone keeps saying two season-ending injuries. Like, people forget I started 17 games that year. That’s not a season-ending injury. Yeah, okay, great. I missed the second half of the last game of the year, but like, we’re fine. And everyone saying an MCL being a significant injury, but it’s a very superficial surgery, not invasive like the ACL was. It’s a very routine maintenance job. It’s like, we’re fine guys. We’re going to be fine. We’re going to go out there and play ball. I’ve always been ready and prepped to be the emergency center. Now we’re just doing it and it’s fine."- Austin Corbett via Fan Nation
There's a lot to like about the way Corbett's applied himself so far. The Panthers are taking a big risk by placing him as the offensive line anchor, especially given undrafted free agent Andrew Raym is the only specialist center on the roster right now. But these concerns are diminishing with every camp practice.
This is the biggest positive imaginable for Young. His protection was nothing short of woeful aside from stud right tackle Taylor Moton last season. If Corbett, Hunt, and Lewis become what the coaching staff hopes along the interior, the benefits will be astronomical.
Corbett has plenty of added motivation to make this switch a success. This is a contract year for the player. Even though he's still owed $7.76 million on the two voided years of his deal, sound production will almost guarantee he's given an extension by Morgan to keep some much-needed stability. Anything less could see his time in Carolina end swiftly.
It's a high-stakes situation for Corbett. Looking at the way he's approached the early stages of camp, the player is more than up for the challenge.