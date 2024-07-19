Carolina Panthers veteran embracing more change and leading from the front
By Dean Jones
Shaq Thompson's seen more changes than most. He's the Carolina Panthers' second longest-serving player having been drafted in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Players come and players go, but the veteran linebacker has been a constant mainstay.
The personnel turnover since David Tepper became owner is nothing short of alarming. He's on his fourth permanent head coach - three of which the billionaire hired. Carolina's roster is unrecognizable with almost every legend gone. Thompson is old enough to take everything in his stride, but it's also increased his responsibilities along the way.
Thompson has taken on the leadership mantle impressively. He's someone younger players look to for advice and guidance. He's gained the utmost respect from rising veterans such as stud defensive lineman Derrick Brown. Even when he went down with a broken leg early in the 2023 campaign, his presence off the field was desperately needed as another campaign descended into oblivion.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson looking to build relationships quickly
The former first-round pick is taking a business-first approach and putting the team first based on comments via Carolina's website. Thompson's lost some trusted allies once again, but he's eager to build new relationships in pursuit of getting the Panthers on a path to long-awaited prosperity.
"It's been a business, you know what I mean? That's just what business is about. You've got brothers leave, and you get new brothers, and you just got to create that atmosphere, that mindset. You've got to instill in everybody the energy; you've just got to make sure everything that went out and all the stuff that comes in are on the same page. We don't got time just to be waiting to build a firm relationship, you know what I mean? We've got to build a brotherhood, a relationship, build a chemistry and we've got to do it now. It happened over the years. It happened with Frankie [Luvu], and now it happened with Josey [Jewell]. So you get used to it. At the end of the day, we're all here for one thing. We want to win, and we want to play good football."- Shaq Thompson via Panthers.com
Thompson's vocal leadership and on-field production will be crucial to the Panthers' chances of being more competitive in 2024. This is also a big year for the player, who's entering a contract season and needs to prove worthy of another commitment to end his career in Carolina.
The Washington product feels like he's got enough juice left to play for five more seasons. That might be ambitious from Thompson's perspective, but much will depend on how he performs after missing so much football during the previous campaign.
Comings and goings are all part of the NFL's cutthroat nature. The Panthers have gone through more than most in that regard. Having Thompson still around - someone who's experienced success with the franchise and is embodied in Carolina's core Keep Pounding ethos - is invaluable to get general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales' aligned message across effectively.
After that, everything should take care of itself. But if anyone's earned some good grace from the Panthers, it's Thompson.