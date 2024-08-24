Carolina Panthers vs. Patriots odds and prop bets for Preseason Week 3
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales and the Carolina Panthers will end an encouraging offseason amid more widespread changes with their preseason finale at the Buffalo Bills. There was a lot of hard work for the new regime to navigate before confidence increased in their chances in 2024. It's been solid if not spectacular overall for the group, but there is some stability attached to one of the league's most dysfunctional franchises at long last.
The Panthers have an opportunity to gain a morale-boosting performance on the road. Bills head coach Sean McDermott won't be playing his starters during the game. Considering the Panthers are - at least for a couple of series' before those on the fringes get their opportunity to shine - it would be disappointing if they didn't impress.
If they don't, there's no need to panic. This contest is merely a chance to gain some game-day reps. Canales' concepts will be basic. Unlike Frank Reich, this is actually to keep the good stuff for the regular season.
Let's take a look at the odds and a couple of tasty prop bets for Carolina's preseason contest against the Bills.
Carolina Panthers vs. Patriots odds for Preseason Week 3
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 4.5-point favorites at the Bills in Preseason Week 3.
- Carolina -4.5: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
- Buffalo +4.5: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
Anyone who believes Canales can pick up his first win at the third time of asking as Carolina's head coach can get the Panthers at -230 on the money line (bet $230 to win $100). The Bills are underdogs on home soil at +190 (bet $100 to win $190), which isn't surprising when one considers they are without their influential figures for the clash.
FanDuel Sportsbook isn't expecting a high-scoring affair with the over-under set at 31.5 points.
- Over 31.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
- Under 31.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
Bryce Young prop bets
After coming in for criticism from some sections of the fanbase for not getting his starters involved, Canales relented to the pressure and will put his first-string units on both sides of the football under live fire for the first time. It will only be for a series or two, but the experience should be invaluable to develop chemistry and work out some potential timing issues that might come up during the regular season.
All eyes are on Bryce Young to see if he can generate some positive momentum heading into Year 2 of his professional career. The quarterback went through untold turmoil in a toxic environment during his rookie campaign. Things look much more positive now, so it'll be interesting to see what improvements are evident in what should be a small sample size at Highmark Stadium.
FanDuel Sportsbook has a couple of prop bets available regarding Young. The former Alabama star is +600 to throw a passing touchdown on the game's first drive (bet $100 to win $600). Anyone who thinks the signal-caller will secure a rushing touchdown on the opening series of the preseason can get lofty odds of +3700 attached (bet $100 to win $3,700).
