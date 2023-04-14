Could Darnell Washington become Bryce Young's equalizer for the Carolina Panthers?
Could the Carolina Panthers compensate for Bryce Young's lack of size by selecting physical specimen Darnell Washington during the 2023 NFL Draft?
There is now real momentum starting to build around the Carolina Panthers making Bryce Young their No 1 overall pick in 2023. While nothing has been officially confirmed one way or another, many respected insiders are firm in the belief that the former Alabama star will be the team's next franchise signal-caller.
This does come with obvious risks. Young's arm strength isn't elite by any stretch and there are also durability issues that could emerge given his slender frame that must be taken into account.
Young's elite processing and escapability could make this a non-issue if everything clicks into place. But if the Panthers are intent on picking him atop the draft, they must surround their prized possession with every security blanket needed for this bold move to become a success.
Worried about Young's size? Then why not select one of the most physically-imposing tight ends to emerge from the collegiate ranks in recent memory?
Carolina Panthers are showing interest in Darnell Washington
According to his Instagram, Darnell Washington spent time speaking with Carolina's brass on an official top 30 visit yesterday. Something that brings a significant amount of intrigue.
While bolstering the team's tight end options isn't the need it once was after picking up Hayden Hurst in free agency, ignoring an extremely deep draft class at the position would be foolish. And if Washington puts it all together, this could be Young's big equalizer when it's all said and done.
Washington played second-fiddle to Brock Bowers throughout his time at Georgia. That's no slight whatsoever considering his former teammate is a potential top-five pick in 2024.
It's hard to put into words just how gargantuan Washington is. He stands at 6-foot-7, weighs 267 pounds, and runs a 4.64-second 40-yard dash, so it's not hard to see why NFL teams are so enticed despite never holding down a No. 1 spot in college.
One thing that sets Washington apart from most tight ends in this class centers around his blocking capabilities. He's almost like an extra offensive tackle on the edge, boasting enough power to provide extreme efficiency in this area and overwhelm at the second level when opportunities arise.
There are times when Washington looks like a dominant force in the passing game, too. He is not the finished article by any means, with work needed on creating separation, improving his route tree, and becoming a more prolific red-zone threat for a man his size.
These are all coachable traits and the Panthers have the best possible staff in place to ensure quick progress if Washington is their pick at No. 39. Much will also depend on whether he's around by that point, with projections anywhere from the mid-first to mid-second round currently.
Adding Washington would diminish the risk surrounding Young, but it wouldn't cancel it out entirely. Defensive coordinators are always looking to target the weak link, but this would go a long way to provide extra assurance in pursuit of making things work in the short and long term.
The Panthers arguably have bigger needs with their second-round pick. They are looking for a prolific edge rusher to put alongside Brian Burns and also need a capable cornerback given the questions surrounding the room right now.
Washington is the only tight end that's visited the Panthers post-combine. Even though it would raise a few eyebrows, this is a quarterback-driven league, and insulating Young could take preference to anything else when push comes to shove.