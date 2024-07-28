Dave Canales outlines objectives for Carolina Panthers' padded practices
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales has the monumental task of turning the Carolina Panthers into a respectable football operation once again. The positivity oozes from the head coach, although he's not been afraid to hold his players accountable over the early stages of training camp if he feels like performance levels aren't up to the required standard.
There's something different about Canales. He's clear, concise, and has a vision for the future with everyone aligned. This is a huge positive after how things unfolded under Carolina's two previous permanent head coaches. However, there is a significant amount of hard work ahead to get this organization back among the postseason challengers.
If the opening exchanges of camp represent a bedding-in period of sorts for players and coaches alike, things are about to get more intense. Padded practices bring a different energy and physicality. This will provide Canales and his team with a better indication of where this squad is and how much more needs to be done heading into their preseason slate.
Dave Canales wants Carolina Panthers players to embrace padded practices
Canales made no secret of his objectives during padded practices based on comments via the team's website. These will take place on Tuesday and Fan Fest at Clemson University on Saturday. He wants his players to embrace the challenge and remain focused on the common goal despite the added wear and tear on their bodies.
"We'll have two padded practices within about three days there. So that'll be a good physical challenge for the guys, to get that first padded day and then follow it up pretty quickly with another one. It is great for them to have to challenge themselves with the soreness. You know, can I stay focused? Can I execute my assignment? Knowing my body is really starting to feel the challenge and the rigors of camp. So, looking forward to that."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
It's time to lock in.
Padded practices represent an opportunity for those looking to establish themselves. If they can impress when ferocity ramps up, Canales' confidence in their ability to step up on game days will increase. Anything less won't look favorably on their ongoing assessments.
Putting the pads on is something players are looking forward to. These aren't the times of padded practices every day - or even twice a day - anymore. Improved safety restrictions are in place, so the Panthers must maximize their padded sessions in pursuit of hitting the ground running in Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
Canales will be pushing harder. Coaches will demand nothing but excellence. Players must challenge each other and not give an inch. After all, they are all looking to accomplish the same thing.
That's to make the Panthers a fundamentally sound, competitive football team that this disillusioned fanbase can be proud of.
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator is still relatively new to the setup. Watching intently when the pads are donned will tell Canales more about the fortitude of each player. That's just as important as anything on the field if Carolina wants to get out of its prolonged slump.
Time to strap it up and put on a show.