5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 3
By Dean Jones
A festive atmosphere was in the air as fans descended on Bank of America Stadium for the latest Carolina Panthers training camp practice. Back Together Saturday was a chance to celebrate the return of football. The crowd was sparse initially but picked up later on, but that's to be expected when one considers the lack of success since David Tepper bought the franchise.
Dave Canales is looking to change all that. He led the crowd in a Keep Pounding chant to kick off the session and knows what bringing back a strong football product to the Panthers would do for the community. It's easier said than done, but the young head coach is purposeful and ambitious enough to make a go of this significant opportunity.
There was a lot to unpack from Day 3 of camp practice. Intensity is building up as eager anticipation of the pads coming on grows. Setting the right foundation is crucial if the Panthers want to drag themselves off rock bottom and back to respectability.
With that in mind, here are five critical observations from Day 3 of Carolina's training camp practice.
Critical observations from Day 3 of Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
Unheralded players make waves
The early exchanges of camp are a chance for players lower down the pecking order to stake their respective claims. Dave Canales and his staff are giving everyone a legitimate opportunity to showcase what they could potentially bring to the squad in 2024. Some are already thriving in pursuit of securing prominent roles or spots on the roster.
According to those in attendance at Back Together Saturday, some unheralded players caught the eye. Cornerback D'Shawn Jamison produced some quality reps during drills and scrimmages. This is a positive step considering the lack of genuine depth within the corner room as it stands.
Jordan Matthews has been a forgotten man of sorts, but the tight-end is putting in the hard work and taking advantage of opportunities when they arise. Whether it's enough to make the 53-man roster remains to be seen, but he's giving himself a fighting chance if nothing else.
Undrafted free agent wide receiver Jalen Coker also came down with a couple of impressive grabs and ran some slick routes. There's plenty of intrigue surrounding his arrival and the Carolina Panthers gave him a decent contract to secure his services. Competition for places is fierce in the wideout unit, but the former Holy Cross star is a player to watch in the coming weeks.