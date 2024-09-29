Defensive containment can spearhead Carolina Panthers to Week 4 win
By Noah Bryce
Week 3 was one to remember for Carolina Panthers fans as the team finally broke through what seemed like an impossible boundary to find themselves in the win column once again. With veteran quarterback Andy Dalton leading an effective offense and linebacker Shaq Thompson marshaling a resurgent defense, it was a performance that will live long in the memory of fans who made the trip to Las Vegas.
Everything went right. But things won't be that easy against the Cincinnati Bengals.
While an 0-3 record may look promising on the surface for a Panthers team seeking a second straight win, records don't show everything. This is especially true for the Bengals as they look to right what seems like a sinking ship.
The Bengals have lost to teams that they should have demolished as an organization that is not that far removed from a Super Bowl appearance. Except for the Kansas City Chiefs, whom they had every opportunity to beat but couldn't cash in when it counted.
Carolina Panthers must limit chunk plays against the Bengals
However, what stands out from this start is the inability of the Bengals to score without having at least one explosive play on the drive. They thrive on deep passes or long runs but struggle when forced to methodically drive down the field with intermediate gains or in short yardage.
The Panthers have to contain those big plays and get some of their own. Make the Bengals go down the field with long and drawn-out drives. Make them grind you down for every single yard.
While this is easier said than done with the likes of Ja'Marr Chase on the field, the point still stands.
The Bengals offense is designed to get big plays. That is the entirety of what their team is built for from a skill standpoint. All boom and bust. Which can be incredibly effective but also a double-edged sword when that big-play capability is taken away.
Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. are both going to have their hands full during this game. It will come down to just how well that cornerback tandem can lock down the likes of Chase and fellow wideout Tee Higgins without getting caught for pass interference.
A big play will happen at some point, it's inevitable. Keeping those to a minimum is what truly matters. Don't let them beat you.
Keep Chase in front of the defense. If the Panthers have to send some safety help that way, then do it. The Bengals have not been a run-centered team since trading Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans. With the progress made in the run game in Week 3 for the Panthers, it is okay to put that extra bit of help into the secondary instead of the box.
Carolina needs to keep this game close to have any chance of sneaking out another win. The best way to do that is to keep them from running down the field with chunk plays.
This game is within reach. If the Panthers can capitalize on it, the season will begin to look a lot different moving forward.