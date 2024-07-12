Fixing the trenches makes Carolina Panthers' defense better than you think
By Imari Burris
Ejiro Evero was the only bright spot on the entire coaching staff last year. He was the only coordinator brought back by Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales. However, that doesn't mean it was perfect.
Carolina bolstered a stingy defense ranking No. 3 in total passing yards allowed. Evero’s unit did this while overcoming multiple injuries in their secondary and signing guys off the street to play snaps. The biggest problem came against the run.
The Panthers ranked No. 23 in rushing yards allowed with 2,081, which equates to 122 yards per game. Making matters worse, they allowed the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL with 25.
Dan Morgan spent his major resources on improving the offense. This was essential after watching Bryce Young go through significant turmoil in Year 1 of his professional career. They also made some defensive moves that may have quietly fixed this issue when many believe the Panthers took a step back in this area of the field.
The first significant addition was A’Shawn Robinson. He is a 6-foot-4, 330-pound interior force who can play anywhere along the line of scrimmage. While he is not much of a dominant pass rusher, the former Alabama star was a stout run defender next to Aaron Donald during his time with the Los Angeles Rams.
Robinson had 36 run stops in 2023, bringing his total to 54 over the last two seasons. This ranks No. 9 among interior defenders around the league.
Run stops are rushing plays that result in a tackle for loss or no gain. Robinson will be mostly a three-technique 3-4 defensive end with the ability to slide and even occupy the nose tackle spot for some snaps. All of this is coming on early downs or obvious run situations.
Morgan wasn't done in his quest to make the defense competitive despite losing some established stars throughout the offseason.
The front-office leader was finally able to corral home-state hero and Rock Hill native Jadeveon Clowney. While most see this as the Panthers' answer to their pass rush woes after trading Brian Burns, they are missing the most consistent part of his game. The fedge force is outstanding on running downs.
Clowney has been one of the most consistent run defenders in the league. Standing at a massive 6-foot-5 and 266 pounds, the South Carolina product boasts the frame and play strength to be a menace in pass-and-run situations. He has shown that to be a fact, boasting 171 run stops since 2015 - putting him at No. 4 among edge defenders.
With his size and play strength, Clowney can also play inside and out. This gives Evero another movable chess piece in the trenches.
Adding these two defenders to play alongside star Derrick Brown should revitalize the defensive front and restore the fear teams once had in Carolina's defense. Make no mistake, the first-round pick out of Abunr holds the key.
Brown set the record for the most tackles from an interior defensive lineman with 103 this past season. He also led all interior defenders with 53 run stops. He's a franchise cornerstone and could take his game to new heights with a more productive supporting cast in 2024.
These three players will be the backbone of Carolina's run defense. They should get help from other players like LaBryan Ray, Nick Thurman, and D.J. Johnson, who have shown flashes of good run defense.
With the return of linebacker Shaq Thompson from injury and the reunion between Evero and linebacker Josey Jewell, the Panthers' base 3-4 front should become a legitimate force. This should put much more pressure on opposing offensive lines, allowing the pass rush to pin their ears back and in turn alleviating some stress on their secondary.
While the defense is not perfect and has holes on paper, Evero has shown the ability to get the most out of his players. There is a world where Carolina's defense is much better than what we expected, even after the mass exodus of starters this past offseason. The question is will these additions be enough to mask the holes on that side of the ball?
Will Evero be able to work his magic two years in a row? I would cautiously say yes, but they must start well and get a clear run of luck on the health front.