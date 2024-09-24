Former Carolina Panthers head coach lauds Dave Canales' team-first conviction
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's benching was a controversial move to those on the outside looking in. For those who followed the Carolina Panthers a little closer, it seemed inevitable.
Perhaps not after two games. But the concerning situation couldn't continue for much longer.
Dave Canales was instantly vindicated after receiving significant criticism. Andy Dalton stepped into the breach and immediately turned around the offense as the Panthers achieved a memorable victory at the Las Vegas Raiders that left many analysts eating a big slice of humble pie.
It also proved that Young was the problem, for now at least. The Panthers are giving him some welcome breathing space and don't plan on trading him despite some interest from around the league. They're not throwing in the towel completely, even though it does seem like a long road back unless Dalton suffers an injury at some stage.
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera lauds Dave Canales' conviction
Former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera had nothing but praise for Canales' bravery regarding the decision when speaking to Ashley Stroehlein from NBC Charlotte/WCNC. Putting the team first was the most important thing. He also claimed this was not the end for Young but merely another learning experience for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
"It was a very bold and courageous move I think that the organization had to make. I love the way Coach Canales has stepped up and the way he handled it . . . really making sure everybody understood it. It's not just about one player, but it's about all 53 players. You've got to do your best to give these guys an opportunity to believe that everything you're doing is to win. Having to sit Bryce is just this part of Bryce's process of learning and growing. How he handles it, how he comes out of it, that will be up to him and it'll say a lot about who he is as a young man and a young football player. I think he's a very talented guy that just needs a little more time to grow."- Ron Rivera
If Canales was in danger of losing the locker room by persisting with Young, there was no other option. Making this move, although tough to do by his own admission, saved Carolina's season in many ways. One only has to look at the way everyone came together at the Raiders to see that.
Dalton inspired everyone through poise, calmness, and getting the job done when it mattered. He made everyone better. The offense hummed, the defense had a fighting chance, and special teams' mistakes were kept to a minimum playing with a commanding lead. This is his team until further notice in 2024. What comes after that remains to be seen.
Young's future is up in the air. The Panthers feel like he's got a lot of development ahead before they feel comfortable throwing him back into the fire. If they aren't happy with the way things are developing, a situation could emerge where those in power become more receptive to trade offers.
It's a precarious situation. But Canales has proven his intent to put the team above all else. That was the more important thing.