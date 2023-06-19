Former Carolina Panthers star gives encouraging verdict on Bryce Young
What did Tre Boston have to say about Bryce Young?
By Dean Jones
Former Carolina Panthers defensive back Tre Boston had nothing but good things to say about quarterback Bryce Young's arrival to the franchise.
It was a real whirlwind of emotions and a lot of information to take in for Bryce Young over the last six weeks. Being selected No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft was a responsibility he's taking very seriously, especially considering what the Carolina Panthers sacrificed to surge from No. 9 and bring him into the fold.
One couldn't have asked for anything more where Young is concerned during his early transition. He's established himself within the locker room, earned the respect of more established teammates, and risen to No. 1 on the quarterback depth chart sooner than many expected.
Things are going to get more difficult when the time comes to descend on Wofford College in Spartanburg once again for training camp. In readiness for the event, Young stated he's going to spend his downtime studying and honing the playbook - his kind of fun - to ensure positive momentum continues to build heading into Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons.
Carolina Panthers set-up is perfect for Bryce Young
While confidence is growing across the fanbase regarding Young and Carolina's chances in 2023, the signal-caller is taking nothing for granted. This mindset has served him well throughout a colorful football journey so far and will be something to lean on when times get inevitably tough on occasions during his rookie campaign.
During a recent appearance on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football, former Panthers safety Tre Boston was highly complimentary about Young and the aggressive nature of Carolina's offseason moves with general manager Scott Fitterer. Something the one-time North Carolina star believes is a statement of intent that good times are coming.
"I think [trading up] was a very smart decision. One thing I know about the Panthers is that they are very aggressive. Going up to number one is Scott Fitterer telling everyone in the organization and its fans that they are trying to win. What I like about Bryce Young is that he has veterans like Andy Dalton around him and coaches such as Josh McCown. These are veteran leaders he can lean on. I would love for Young to get the time he needs to develop, but he's capable of anything on the field if Carolina protects him."- Tre Boston via NFL Network
Protecting the Heisman Trophy winner is arguably the biggest priority given the much-talked-about durability issues that could emerge with such a slender frame. This has become a tiresome argument when one considers Young's elite processing and football IQ that allows him to be out of harm's way more often than not.
Boston's emphasis on having experienced figures around is something else that shouldn't be overlooked. Dalton, McCown, and even head coach Frank Reich have all played the position at a high level - so the Panthers represent arguably the best possible situation to develop with the help of some industry-leading minds.
Young has the world at his feet. He'll be scrutinized more than most with some enormous expectations, but the Panthers genuinely believe he is the man to lead them back to prominence - a notion the Alabama product's done nothing to diminish over early offseason workouts.
If anything, Young has enhanced anticipation. That can only mean good things moving forward.