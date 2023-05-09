Former NFL MVP delivers interesting take on Carolina Panthers QB situation
By Dean Jones
Former NFL MVP quarterback Rich Gannon had a bold take on the Carolina Panthers' current situation involving Bryce Young and Andy Dalton.
While many fans and analysts expect Bryce Young to be the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback in Week 1, nothing will be given. Frank Reich and Scott Fitterer have stated that the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft needs to earn it like everybody else and will sit behind veteran free-agent signing Andy Dalton when offseason workouts begin.
This seems like a sensible approach and ensures complacency won't become a factor. The Panthers acquired Dalton more for his mentorship than an ability to take the franchise up a notch, but those in power won't hesitate to throw him in early on if they feel like Young needs a little extra time to develop.
That does seem unlikely considering the huge investment made in Young. The Heisman Trophy winner also has the football acumen to transition smoothly despite the obvious durability concerns.
Former NFL MVP praises Carolina Panthers for QB approach
When discussing Carolina's quarterback situation recently, former NFL MVP Rich Gannon via The 33rd Team gave the Panthers' thought process his seal of approval with an interesting description attached.
"Remember, there's a reason why Panthers added 13-year vet Andy Dalton. There's a reason why the Chicago Bears started Dalton. Justin Fields wasn't ready for primetime and that might be the case with Bryce Young. It's kinda like a 16-year-old with a car. Before you hand him the car keys, you better make sure he knows how to start and stop and avoid oncoming traffic. I think too often we want to hand the keys to a young quarterback before he's ready. "- Rich Gannon via The 33rd Team
One thing that separated Young from other top quarterbacks emerging from the college ranks was elite processing. The signal-caller sees the field well and has the intelligence that Reich recently compared to legendary performers such as Peyton Manning.
This is a solid foundation from which to build. Young is entering an exceptional environment after a memorable offseason in Carolina, but getting off to a fast start is crucial with expectations through the roof.
Gannon believes Young can do this by earning the respect of his teammates and installing further confidence throughout the preparation period. If not, then the Panthers have a decent insurance policy in Dalton and perhaps even Matt Corral depending on how he recovers from a serious foot fracture.
"He has to earn the respect and trust of his teammates. You do that by performing on the field in competitive periods of practice. Preseason games are not a great barometer as nobody plays in the preseason anymore, so it's difficult to assess a young quarterback by this point. You don't want to put him out there unless he can properly function. I think what Scott Fitterer and Frank Reich are doing is smart. Let's make him earn it and see how he does before we hand him the keys to the car."- Rich Gannon via The 33rd Team
Anything less than Young being under center for Carolina's regular-season opener would be a letdown. However, keeping the bigger picture in mind is of critical importance.
If those experienced football men within the building believe that Young could benefit from sitting out a game or two initially, so be it. The situation wouldn't be ideal, but putting him on the field before he's fully ready is a recipe for disaster.
Young is gearing up for his first portion of workouts this weekend at rookie minicamp. This will hopefully be the start of an outstanding offseason period that only whets the apetite further about what he can bring to the franchise.
Dalton knows his role, to a certain extent. He has to provide stability and do everything in his power to get Young ready to assume command - something he did superbly with Fields during his time on the Chicago Bears.
While Corral is arguably more ambitious, this is Young's team now. He is the focal point and all Carolina's efforts in the weeks ahead should center around him.