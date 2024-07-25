Franchise legend urges Carolina Panthers to make jaw-dropping trade
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers made some hefty investments on the offensive side of the football this offseason. Dan Morgan felt like this was the only way to get a true evaluation of quarterback Bryce Young. They'll find out one way or another what the signal-caller is made of with a much-improved supporting cast next time around.
No team ever got anywhere by standing still. Morgan's aggressive nature indicates he'll strike when opportunities arise. Money is tight right now, but that's why the Panthers lured Brandt Tilis from the Kansas City Chiefs - to make the financial aspects align when chances to strengthen the roster come along.
Consolidation was the name of the game for Morgan and the Panthers this offseason. Going bold might be a possibility next spring and beyond depending on what progress is made in Year 1 under head coach Dave Canales. However, a team legend called on Carolina to take decisive action in pursuit of further improvements around Young.
Thomas Davis thinks Carolina Panthers should trade for Brandon Aiyuk
During an appearance on Cam Newton's 4th-and-1 podcast, former linebacker Thomas Davis urged the Panthers to make a daring trade for Brandon Aiyuk. He feels like this could be the missing link to take the organization back into playoff contention sooner rather than later.
"I would look into making an investment into bringing Brandon Aiyuk in. Because offensively I feel like you can never have too many weapons. You add guys like Diontae Johnson, that's an instant upgrade to that receiver room, right? Then you bring back Adam Thielen, then you draft Xavier Legette. I feel like adding another weapon like Brandon Aiyuk would add instant creditability to that wide receiver room and it would make them one of the best wide receiver rooms in the entire NFC South."- Thomas Davis
Aiyuk's made no secret of his disgruntlement with the way his contract situation is being handled by the San Francisco 49ers. He wants to be paid among the league's best, which is a tricky situation to navigate after All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson reset the market.
The former first-round pick out of Arizona State is holding in over the early stages of camp until something gets resolved one way or another. The Niners outlined their intent to hold onto the player and there doesn't seem to be any bad blood right now. But the longer this drags on, the more questions will emerge regarding his long-term status.
Adding Aiyuk to the Panthers is a mouth-watering proposition. He'd instantly become Carolina's best option despite the presence of Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette. This would improve Young's chances of becoming a star exponentially.
However, it doesn't seem feasible. Although there's no harm in trying.
Aiyuk reportedly wants around $30 million per year on his next deal. The Panthers need to maneuver some money around to get close to reaching this target. It's also got the scope to impact other opposition groups at this early yet precarious stage of another rebuilding project.
Davis is spot on in his assessment of Aiyuk's potential impact in Carolina. He offers a different dynamic - a borderline elite playmaker who can make things happen in all three phases. The cost would be steep, but the rewards could be substantial if the Panthers threw their hat in the ring.
The Panthers have plenty of draft picks next year to pull off a deal should they wish. At the same time, there are too many unknowns about the roster to justify a major luxury such as this currently.
That might change in the future. For now, it's a non-starter.