Full list of Carolina Panthers who won't start 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers were decimated by injuries last season. The team's lack of genuine depth was exposed during one of the worst campaigns in franchise history. Scott Fitterer and Frank Reich paid with their jobs, signaling the start of yet another new era for the organization.
Hope is renewed as the Panthers gear up for training camp. Dave Canales' personable approach, clear direction, and unrivaled enthusiasm injected life into the roster when it was needed most. Players are looking forward to the future with a sense of belief where once there was nothing but misery. Fans are cautiously optimistic after being burned by offseason delusions before.
Canales is setting the tone and looking for his players to follow suit. He believes this squad can make improvements with a little bit of luck. If everyone stays clear of injury and benefits from more progressive coaching, it would be disappointing if strides didn't arrive.
The Panthers' medical assessments before camp brought a few concerns. Some were known. Others came as a shock. This means no fewer than seven players won't participate immediately during camp, although each who received an injury designation can be activated at any stage.
Carolina Panthers injuries heading into 2024 training camp
Active/physically unable to perform list
- D.J. Wonnum - OLB
- Yosh Nijman - OT
- Amaré Barno - OLB
- Jalen Coker - WR
- Chau Smith-Wade - CB
- Cam Sims - WR
Active/non-football injury list
- Jonathon Brooks - RB
Hopefully, every player on these lists will participate in some capacity before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints. Four of the seven are locks to make the roster. The other three must get back quickly in pursuit of carving out roles for themselves.
The Panthers will err on the side of caution with Jonathon Brooks. He's making encouraging progress from a torn ACL, but rushing him back would be foolish. They are working with the long-term in mind, which is something the second-round running back is fully embracing.
D.J. Wonnum's setback in his recovery from a torn quad represents a blow. The Panthers aren't blessed with great edge-rushing depth as it stands. They can ill afford one of their projected starters at the 3-4 outside linebacker spot not being at peak performance levels to begin the campaign.
This is a fluid situation. Players can get cleared for practice participation at any time. Considering how intensity and physicality will increase exponentially over Carolina's training camp, the prospect of more names going to the shelf is high. The Panthers are hoping these complications are kept to a minimum.
Having so many open roster spots indicates general manager Dan Morgan might sign some camp bodies very soon. They're reportedly bringing in former UFL edge rusher Derick Roberson for a tryout. More will be on the way. Whether any new acquisition gets a legitimate opportunity to attain places on the 53-man roster or practice squad is another matter.
Injuries are part of the business. It's beyond time that the Panthers had a bit of good fortune in this regard.