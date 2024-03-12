Grading the Carolina Panthers' first five major moves in 2024 free agency
It was a dramatic start for new general manager Dan Morgan.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers signed Robert Hunt
Reports indicated the Carolina Panthers were going to find ways to solidify the protection in front of quarterback Bryce Young during free agency. As it turned out, they managed to secure one of the top interior offensive linemen on the market thanks to a whopping financial commitment.
The Panthers agreed to terms with Robert Hunt to prise him from the Miami Dolphins. The five-year, $100 million deal comes with $63 million guaranteed and a $26.5 million signing bonus. This also gives Carolina a prolific tandem on the right-hand side to go along with exceptional edge presence Taylor Moton.
Hunt spent time on the sidelines through injury last season, but he's a high-level performer when healthy. The former second-round selection out of Louisiana is aggressive and thrives in pass protection. His athleticism represents an immediate upgrade on anything Carolina has at the guard positions. This should benefit Young greatly as the former No. 1 pick goes in search of a bounce-back campaign.
Grade: A+
This was a significant need for the Panthers. One they addressed with conviction as part of their plans to surround Young with everything needed to thrive. Hunt cost a hefty sum as one of the best free agent guards available, but to get the best players to a small market like Charlotte, you have to pay up accordingly.