Grading Carolina Panthers' last five second-round picks ahead of 2024 draft
How have the Carolina Panthers fared with their recent second-round selections?
By Dean Jones
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers don't have a first-round pick to call upon. The franchise gave up the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears as part of their trade for quarterback Bryce Young last year. They will be taking Caleb Williams out of USC, who comes into the league with franchise-altering potential if everything comes together.
There's nothing Dan Morgan can do about that. Fortunately for the new general manager, he's got two early second-round picks - No. 33 and No. 39 overall - to find immediate contributors or potentially trade down for additional assets if the right offer comes along.
The pressure on Morgan to get these selections right is glaring without a first-rounder to call upon. Carolina's front-office team is currently finalizing plans and nothing should be completely dismissed. However, whiffing on these choices will put a significant dent in their hopes for immediate progress under new head coach Dave Canales.
How have the Panthers fared at this stage of the draft in recent years? We took a look and graded the last five second-round picks made by Carolina heading into the 2024 event.
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
- Wide Receiver | Ole Miss Rebels
- No. 39 overall | 2023 NFL Draft
After selecting Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers opted to spend their second-round selection on a potentially prolific wide receiver. This was a significant need after D.J. Moore was traded to the Chicago Bears, which led the organization to Jonathan Mingo at No. 39.
Mingo had some intriguing physical attributes that got glowing references from the likes of Young and Steve Smith Sr. before Carolina turned in their card. Unfortunately, it was a rookie campaign to forget.
The former Ole Miss star couldn't get anything going despite being targeted heavily. Mingo struggled to create separation and the wideout was lacking in confidence as another campaign spiraled into embarrassment. It was a disappointing start, but there were mitigating circumstances in play.
Grade: Incomplete
Things didn't go according to plan for Mingo, but all hope is not lost just yet. That said, if he cannot impose himself in Year 2 of his professional career with Dave Canales leading the charge, concerns will rise.