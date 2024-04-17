Grading Carolina Panthers' last five second-round picks ahead of 2024 draft
How have the Carolina Panthers fared with their recent second-round selections?
By Dean Jones
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
- Wide Receiver | LSU Tigers
- No. 59 overall | 2021 NFL Draft
The Carolina Panthers didn't have a second-round pick in 2022 following their trade for quarterback Sam Darnold. This was yet another grave error in judgment from the previous regime, which couldn't seem to get anything right and was rightfully removed from the equation.
This takes us to the 2021 NFL Draft, the first with Scott Fitterer as general manager. After trading down for additional assets, the Panthers eventually made a pick at No. 59 overall. Terrace Marshall Jr. was the guy - a physically gifted wide receiver who was part of LSU's legendary run to the college football national championship in 2019.
Marshall was the complimentary piece behind Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, but the Panthers thought he could assist. They also reportedly made the selection after hearing the New Orleans Saints were ready to take him with the very next pick at No. 60 overall.
After a solid sample size of three years, it doesn't seem like Marshall will ever become what the Panthers thought he would be. He's been targeted just 110 times, bringing in 64 receptions for 767 receiving yards and one touchdown. These frustrations boiled over last season when the player handed a trade request that was granted by the franchise. No offers arrived and he was a healthy scratch more often than not over the second half of 2023.
What the future holds for Marshall is unclear. The Panthers traded for Diontae Johnson and will likely add another dynamic wide receiver or two during the 2024 NFL Draft. This means he'll face a fight for his roster spot if the wideout isn't traded or released beforehand.
Grade: D
This was a reactionary pick that blew up in Carolina's face. One could make a strong case for the previous coaching regimes mismanaging his development, but Marshall's been given countless opportunities to prove his worth and failed to deliver. Now, he could be further down the depth chart than ever.