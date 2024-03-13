Grading the Carolina Panthers latest four major moves in 2024 free agency
The aggressiveness continues...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers traded for Diontae Johnson
Bryce Young needs help. The quarterback went through one of the worst rookie seasons of any No. 1 pick in NFL history. Anything less than prioritizing everything around the signal-caller would have been organization malpractice.
Thankfully, the Carolina Panthers have made this their top desire throughout early recruitment. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis are two imposing interior offensive linemen who should make things easier. Those in power also raised eyebrows by striking a trade for wide receiver Diontae Johnson to further raise optimism.
Carolina is sending cornerback Donte Jackson and a sixth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for Johnson and a seventh-rounder. The compensation makes this a potential steal. More importantly, the former third-round pick is one of the league's best at getting open.
Creating separation quickly on almost every route imaginable is Johnson's specialty. He's a sharp route runner who knows how to identify soft spots effectively. Ball security has been an issue in the past, but this is an outstanding pickup when one factors everything into the equation.
Grade: A
Johnson is going to become Young's best friend in no time at all. The Panthers aren't done in strengthening their wide receiver room, but this was a great place to start.