Grading the Carolina Panthers' latest four moves including Jadeveon Clowney deal
Dan Morgan's roster building contines heading into the draft...
By Dean Jones
Grading the Carolina Panthers' latest four offseason moves, including the marquee signing of veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.
Even though attention is quickly turning to the 2024 NFL Draft, general manager Dan Morgan is still turning over every stone in pursuit of strengthening his roster beforehand. The front office figure is gradually winning fans over after an impressive recruitment period up to now. Some haven't agreed with a few decisions, but this business-first approach with no sentiment attached represents a refreshing change of pace.
The Panthers don't have a first-round pick to call upon, but Morgan is well on his way to achieving his objective. He wants to take the best players available regardless of position during the high-profile selection event. Aside from a couple of pressing needs, the former linebacker might get his wish.
Morgan is planning for the future while also ensuring there is enough quality for the Panthers to be more competitive in Year 1 under head coach Dave Canales. Miracles won't happen overnight. Still, there is a growing belief that this long-term plan for sustained growth is exactly what this struggling organization needs after so much failure and false promises in recent years.
With that being said, we took a look and graded Carolina's latest four offseason moves, including their acquisition of edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.
Carolina Panthers signed Nick Scott
The Carolina Panthers were on the lookout for another dependable safety after releasing Vonn Bell and Jeremy Chinn bolted for the Washington Commanders in free agency. Once again, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero turned to someone he's worked with previously, signing Nick Scott to a one-year deal.
Evero knows and trusts Scott from their time together on the Los Angeles Rams. The defensive back didn't exactly shine for the Cincinnati Bengals last season, so the hope is that he can galvanize his career as a key depth option within a familiar system.
Grade: C
It's hard to look at Scott's production during the previous campaign with anything other than concern. Hopefully, Evero works his magic and he can be a useful rotational piece behind Jordan Fuller and Xavier Woods.