Grading the Carolina Panthers latest three moves including Dane Jackson signing
The Carolina Panthers have been busy, and there's more to come...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers signed Dane Jackson
As previously mentioned, Donte Jackson was included in the trade package that brought wide receiver Diontae Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Considering the Carolina Panthers were expected to release the starting cornerback, getting this back in return can be seen as a win for new general manager Dan Morgan. Whether it pays dividends or not is another matter.
This left the Panthers short of legitimate options in their secondary. Jackson is gone. C.J. Henderson doesn't look like he'll be back. Carolina also released veteran safety Vonn Bell to save additional cash. They did work out an extension with Troy Hill, but more is needed - especially considering the indifferent injury history of former first-round pick Jaycee Horn.
Morgan turned to someone he knows well, signing Dane Jackson to a two-year deal that could be worth up to $14.5 million. The former seventh-round selection emerged into a solid rotational piece during his time on the Buffalo Bills. Asking him to be anything more than this comes with significant risk attached.
Jackson gave up 74.3 percent of targets last season and a 109.6 passer rating when targeted - both career highs. The eight missed tackles - which accounted for 17% of his attempts - are another potential complication worth monitoring.
Grade: C
If the Panthers are counting on Jackson to play anything more than the 50 percent of defensive snaps he accumulated in Buffalo, they're asking for trouble. He's a good rotational option, but those in power need to find a genuine outside presence via the draft to avoid any unnecessary complications.