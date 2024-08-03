Grading Carolina Panthers offensive position groups heading into 2024
By Noah Bryce
It has been an offseason of turmoil and turnover once again for the Carolina Panthers. It has the entire fanbase resting on a razor's edge as one more misstep might just spell the end of the already tedious support of the David Tepper ownership era.
Gone are the daydreams of Super Bowls and deep playoff runs. The Panthers are firmly in an era of rebuilding and a return to mediocrity would be considered a win in 2024. There needs to be cautious optimism when it comes to this new coaching staff. Getting expectations too high too soon would only cause more problems.
Were there more experienced options out there for the team? Yes. Would any of them have come to Carolina? That's to be debated. Whatever the case, they have a promising young staff and they need the chance to prove themselves. What else is there to lose?
There was an incredible amount of turnover on this team over the offseason. Carolina's offense underwent some major changes. Whether it brings about improved fortunes remains to be seen, but hopes are growing this summer.
On this topic, let's take a look at how this team grades out offensively when compared to the rest of the NFL.
Grading Carolina Panthers position groups on offense entering 2024
Carolina Panthers running backs
Running back is a hard position to quantify this offseason for many reasons.
Chuba Hubbard, after a slow start to his career, has solidified the starting position after a surprisingly successful 2023 campaign. The bruising back is a great option that can muscle through defenders and get those extra yards at the goal line. Not to mention the former Oklahoma State star's ability to block in the backfield if necessary.
Next on the depth chart is a very intriguing prospect in Jonathon Brooks. The rookie's availability is a massive question mark, as is how much of the explosiveness remains after ACL surgery. But if the player can get back to the type of condition he showed last season, the Panthers can have another one-two punch in the backfield.
The less said about how the signing of Miles Sanders has gone the better at this point. Expectations were nowhere near close to being met and it shows. A big effort is needed to secure prominent involvement next time around.
Grade: B+
This group has the highest grade on my board simply due to the potential and how the position should be utilized more effectively this season. There is a lot to like if the new-look offensive line is as good as advertised in the run game.