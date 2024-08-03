Grading Carolina Panthers offensive position groups heading into 2024
By Noah Bryce
Carolina Panthers tight ends
Tight end is a position that has been a consistent disappointment since the departure of Greg Olsen. There have been high profile signings by the Carolina Panthers. None of them came anywhere close to even the most conservative expectations.
Tommy Tremble looks to be the Day 1 starter at this point even with a lingering injury limiting opportunities. The Notre Dame product was always seen as more of a blocking presence at the NFL level and has shown some growth there. He has to be much more next season to maximize his significant opportunity.
The Panthers are hopeful they have found the long-term starter in fourth-round pick Ja'Tavion Sanders. The rookie is more of a big wide receiver than your typical tight end, but that is exactly what this team needs.
This isn't to say that Sanders doesn't stick his nose into blocking either when needed. The young tight end never shies away from contact, so becoming the total package is possible if he works on some technical flaws.
Ian Thomas seems to be making strides in the new system that has been established by progressive head coach Dave Canales. But fans have seen this in the offseason before only to be disappointed when the games start to matter. The veteran is merely a handy depth piece that can block very well in the run game until proven otherwise. Just don't count him out yet.
Grade: B
Much of this grade is dependent on how well Sanders develops in his first season with the Panthers. Tremble potential contribution will also be an integral piece of the puzzle.
It isn't fair to expect greatness from any rookie, especially a tight end which is historically a rough learning curve. But if the young player can develop quickly and Tremble continues to improve in the passing game, this can be a dangerous group for opposing defenses to scheme against.