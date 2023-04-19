Grading Carolina Panthers position groups on offense ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
With free agency behind us, how do the Carolina Panthers' offensive position groups grade out heading into the 2023 NFL Draft?
The 2023 offseason was one of some great changes for the Carolina Panthers. From a complete regime shift to reforming the quarterback room to fit new head coach Frank Reich's vision for the future, there has been no shortage of big decisions for the team to make. And while the choice of a head coach is a very large decision, it is only one part of an overall picture that will make or break a team.
A team is and always will be the sum of its parts. From the quarterback, all the way down to the last player signed to special teams. Everyone plays a role and is on the roster for a reason.
While there is a long way to go before this Panthers squad is anywhere near playoff contention, there were quite a few positive moves made to try and speed up that process. Even if some left the fanbase, and the NFL world as a whole collectively scratching our heads. We can only hope the front office knows something that we don't, which sadly hasn't been the case the past few seasons.
With that said, however, moves needed to be made. That is the harsh nature of the NFL and sometimes they may not make sense at the moment but end up being the best thing to happen for a team. So judgments can and should be reserved until things have a chance to play out.
This doesn't mean that we can't take an objective look at how the team looks after said moves and see how it stands up to the rest. First off is the offense, and boy do we have a lot to look at as we grade each position group ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.