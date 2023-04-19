Grading Carolina Panthers position groups on offense ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers WR group
Wide receiver is probably the position that will be most discussed for this Carolina Panthers team aside from quarterback and for a good reason. The team traded away one of the league's best and most consistent young pass catchers D.J. Moore with hopes of getting their quarterback of the future, but that may come back to haunt them.
Free agent signing Adam Thielen may seem like a steal on the surface given the veteran wideout's previous production. But there is a reason the player was made available.
Thielen is squarely in the post-prime of his career and is no longer that No. 1 target that can be relied upon to take over a game. Even with having some of the surest hands in the league by far. Something that should mitigate the failings of Shi Smith in that category a season ago.
D.J. Chark is also a nice addition on the outside, giving Carolina some much-needed reliable speed to spread out the defense. However, this seems like a team trying to replace a Swiss army knife with two or three players that only do part of what Moore did so well.
Unless pieces like Terrace Marshall Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr. show flashes of greatness, there isn't that one player for anyone to worry about. And that is a concern.
Pre-Draft Grade: C-
This group is solid and consistent, but not flashy. There isn't that trump card that can flip a game on its head, and that very well could be the downfall of this squad in many a game this season. It is perfectly adequate, but that isn't enough in today's pass-happy league.