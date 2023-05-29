Grading Carolina Panthers positions on offense after busy 2023 offseason
By Noah Bryce
How do the Carolina Panthers position groups on offense grade out after one of the most memorable offseason periods in franchise history?
The Carolina Panthers did exactly what the entire league expected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They selected former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young as the future of the franchise after he wowed influential figures throughout the evaluation process.
Much was said about what the Panthers were actually going to do with this pick - a lot of those things were perpetuated by the team itself. With a comment here or a smokescreen there, doing everything they could to throw the rest of the NFL off the obvious trail the entire time.
Young may not be the prototypical size for an NFL quarterback. But the shifty player was the best at his position in college and the quarterback is valued above all else, so here we are.
That's not to say there weren't other interesting selections made by the team. The choice of Jonathan Mingo in the second round could prove to be a lifesaver for a Panthers team in desperate need of a jump ball threat on the outside. Even with the additions of Adam Theilen and D.J. Chark in free agency.
There is still a very long way to go before the Panthers are in any way ready to contend for an NFC Championship, let alone a Super Bowl. But in a division that is headlined by a declining Derek Car, an up-and-down Baker Mayfield, and whoever the Atlanta Falcons trot out in Week 1, there is a real chance Carolina could win the NFC South next season.
But with that said, how does the Carolina Panthers offense stack up against the rest of the NFL after an extremely busy offseason for the franchise?
Carolina Panthers TE group
Something else was needed at the tight end position this offseason. The Carolina Panthers got themselves a dependable option with Hayden Hurst in free agency, who can hopefully provide an assured catching presence across the middle and in the red zone for Young to call upon.
Ian Thomas took a pay cut to stick around and will be tasked with blocking responsibilities, one suspects. The wildcard is Tommy Tremble - a highly athletic former third-round pick who could flourish under legitimate NFL-caliber coaches for the first time.
- Offseason Grade: C-
This is all dependent on Hurst and Tremble becoming impactful within a more creative offensive scheme. If not, then improving the tight-end options should be among Carolina's biggest priorities next year.