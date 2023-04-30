Grading every Carolina Panthers pick from the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers drafted Jammie Robinson
- Defensive Back | Florida State Seminoles
- Round No. 5 (Pick No. 145)
One big and overlooked need for the Carolina Panthers heading into the 2023 NFL Draft was across their secondary. This bore more significance at the cornerback position, which has more questions than answers thanks to injury concerns and poor performance ahead of the upcoming campaign.
The Panthers left it relatively late to find assistance in this area. While it was frustrating, Jammie Robinson becoming the pick at No. 145 overall could be a tremendous bit of value from those in power based on his attributes.
Robinson is position versatile, operating as a safety or nickel cornerback with equal efficiency. What the player lacks in top-end speed is compensated by work ethic, good reactions, and the ability to wrap up any oncoming offensive player with controlled violence and outstanding technique.
Leaving Robinson in man situations is asking for trouble and his ball production isn't considered stellar by any stretch. However, this looks like a great scheme fit for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's scheme, which will be heavily dependent on defensive backs making an impression.
Draft Grade: B+
Having players such as Vonn Bell, Xavier Woods, and his former college teammate Jaycee Horn around should smooth Robinson's transition. Expect the player to emerge into a key rotational piece and special team contributor immediately.