Grading every Carolina Panthers pick from the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers drafted Bryce Young
- Quarterback | Alabama Crimson Tide
- Round No. 1 (Pick No. 1)
What seemed to be a foregone conclusion finally became official when the Carolina Panthers took quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. A move that everyone associated with the franchise hopes can propel them back into playoff contention sooner rather than later.
Young separated himself from the pack a few weeks ago according to most national insiders. But in truth, the Panthers probably made their trade with the Chicago Bears on the premise they'd have first refusal on the former Alabama star.
There is a lot to like about Young's credentials, which are vast and run right through from high school to college. But aside from the individual accolades and the Heisman Trophy, it was the player's ability to process information and come through in the clutch that really left the Panthers drooling.
Sure, the player's height and weight could become an issue. But with high risk comes incredible reward if the Panthers do enough to minimize the risks surrounding their new prized possession.
Draft Grade: A
While some fans wanted C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, or perhaps even Will Levis, it was clear from early on Young was the guy. This is a player with ice in his veins and accuracy at all three levels of the field - something Carolina has lacked from a constant stream of failed trades and free-agent signings since Cam Newton departed the scene.
At long last, it looks like they've found a worthy successor.