Grading every Carolina Panthers pick from the 2024 NFL Draft
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers drafted Xavier Legette
- Wide Receiver | South Carolina Gamecocks
- Round No. 1 | No. 32 overall
One could forgive Carolina Panthers fans for disengaging on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft. They didn't have the No. 1 overall selection as part of their trade for Bryce Young. But those who watched right until the end were rewarded when general manager Dan Morgan made a surprising move back into the first round.
The Panthers struck a deal to move up one spot to No. 32 overall. It seemed strange at the time considering they were next up at No. 33. Basically, Morgan swapped a fifth-rounder with a sixth-round selection to ensure he got a fifth-year option on wide receiver Xavier Legette's deal.
Legette was linked with the Panthers heavily throughout the pre-draft process. The wideout freely admitted publicly that Carolina told him he'd be the guy if still available. Although Dave Canales played down the comments, it wasn't difficult to read between the lines.
This is another positive step to give Bryce Young a fighting chance of making something of his time under center. Legette isn't the most polished route-runner, but he's incredibly gifted athletically and can be utilized almost anywhere along the line of scrimmage with equal effectiveness.
The former South Carolina standout became a human highlight reel during his breakout campaign with the Gamecocks in 2023. Legette took time to adjust in college, but everything seemed to click emphatically. If Dave Canales can use this newfound momentum as a springboard for further growth, his offense will have another gifted playmaker to depend upon.
Draft Grade: B+
Legette has a lot going for him and seems to be overjoyed playing close to home. The Panthers believe he can be the field stretcher needed to open things up. But he's far from a one-trick pony, so there's just no telling what Canales has planned for one of the most unique wide receivers the Panthers have had in some time.