How many NFL Draft picks do the Carolina Panthers have in 2025?
Things ook ore promising moving forward.
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers were in a tricky situation entering the 2024 NFL Draft. Fortunately for general manager Dan Morgan, things look a lot more promising next time around.
This was always going to be a long-term plan to get the Panthers back into contention. Morgan had to strip everything down and rebuild the foundations after a season that once again descended into complete embarrassment. It was always going to take time, but things are being implemented with more purpose and professionalism than at any stage during the Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer eras.
Carolina Panthers have set themselves up for the future
Carolina managed to bring seven talented college prospects from this year's class. Some will help immediately. Others have the athletic intangibles to make their presence felt with further development. Every prospect has the sort of mentality Morgan is looking to install across the organization - something reflected in his post-draft comments via the team's website.
"I think that we have to make this roster the best that we can for the team this year in 2024. That's our goal, is to take it day by day and just try to build it and make it the best that we can with what we have. And me and Dave [Canales], we talk every day about the roster and which ways we can make it better.
"And, you know, I think we're headed in a good direction."
Although there is a lot of football to be played between now and when the 2025 NFL Draft process begins, Morgan has already put the Panthers in a strong position to take another step forward. According to Tankathon, those in power have no fewer than nine selections as it stands.
- Round No. 1
- Round No. 2 - via LA Rams
- Round No. 3
- Round No. 4
- Round No. 5
- Round No. 5 - via NY Giants
- Round No. 6
- Round No. 7
- Round No. 7 - via 49ers
Trading down with the Los Angeles Rams gave them a second-rounder next year. Theirs is going to the Chicago Bears as part of the final installment of the compensation for their trade-up to acquire quarterback Bryce Young in 2023. The Brian Burns switch to the New York Giants gives them a little extra flexibility further down the pecking order.
If Morgan was all about damage limitation this offseason, the Panthers have the arsenal and potential salary-cap space to become bigger players providing everyone comes through the upcoming 2024 campaign unscathed. Easier said than done, but there's a quiet sense of confidence that something special could be brewing with head coach Dave Canales leading the charge.
Morgan deserves praise for cutting the cord and finally embarking on a rebuild those in power previously didn't feel was necessary. They preferred to mortgage the franchise's future on indifferent trades and established free-agent signings that weren't up to the required standard. Even though the new front-office leader was part of that process, he's intent on doing things differently.
And if the Panthers have a strong-looking roster with high-level young talent heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, it's all systems go with their arsenal of picks.