How to listen to Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 4 game on the radio
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are looking to build on some long-awaited encouraging momentum during their home encounter with the Cincinnati Bengals at Bank of America Stadium in Week 4. Things look more promising for Dave Canales' men after their convincing victory at the Las Vegas Raiders, which was a massive boost and provided the head coach with more belief his methods are having the desired impact within the locker room.
This will count for nothing if the Panthers cannot string some positive results together. One win won't make a season. Keeping up this newfound enthusiasm is the next big challenge facing this group. And they've got a good chance to do just that versus a Bengals team already facing the prospect of a lost season.
Cincinnati currently sits at 0-3 after their disappointing home loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. Another defeat will make it extremely difficult to meet some lofty expectations before the campaign. This will bring a sense of urgency and desperation the Panthers must counteract effectively.
Another fascinating afternoon awaits. Hopefully, the Panthers can send their fans home happy and get themselves back to .500 along the way. That would be a complete turnaround from how things looked for Carolina after the first two games of 2024.
Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers game details
- Date: Sunday, September 29
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
How to listen to Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 4
Anyone not able to view the Panthers' clash with the Bengals in Week 4 can listen to the game on WRFX 99.7 The FOX, which is the flagship station for Carolina football throughout the 2024 campaign.
The Carolina Panthers Radio Network will also be broadcasting the contest. Jim Szoke and Anish Shroff are joined by franchise legends Jake Delhomme, Luke Kuechly, and Jordan Gross during the season for comprehensive coverage and analysis both pre and post-game.
A list of affiliate radio stations in the Carolina region can be found here.
For Bengals fans, the game is available on the Cincinnati Bengals Radio Network in addition to their flagship radio stations - WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7), and WLW700. Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst) will be on the call.
The broadcast will also be live on SiriusXM.