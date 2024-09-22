How to listen to Panthers vs. Raiders NFL Week 3 game on the radio, and more
By Dean Jones
It'll probably be a relief to focus on football and nothing else for head coach Dave Canales. It's been another turbulent week for the Carolina Panthers following their decision to bench quarterback Bryce Young. This came with criticism aplenty around the media and added further to the team's laughingstock status at the worst possible time.
Canales can do nothing about that. He's feeling the pressure - his change demeanor in front of the media is proof positive of that - but trying to galvanize his squad and rally around veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton is essential heading into Week 3 at the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders come into the game in good form having beaten the Baltimore Ravens. Gardner Minshew is enjoying a career renaissance, leading the league in several passing categories through two weeks. Their defensive line tandem of Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins is up there with anything the NFL has to offer.
Carolina comes into the contest as the underdog, which is no surprise given how things have unfolded up to now. They're not without a chance if things start well. For fans? They're just looking to see some heart from this demoralized roster and hope that's enough to get a crucial first win of the campaign.
Can the Panthers raise their performance levels and get a much-needed first regular-season victory for Canales? Or will the Raiders have too much firepower in front of their expectant fanbase?
Carolina Panthers vs. Raiders game details
- Date: Sunday, September 22
- Kick-Off Time: 4.05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
How to listen to Carolina Panthers vs. Raiders
Anyone unable to view the game can listen to the clash on WRFX 99.7 The Fox or the Carolina Panthers Radio Network.
How to watch Carolina Panthers vs. Raiders
Carolina's showdown in Las Vegas will be shown live on CBS. 506 Sports has a map of the areas where the contest is being shown. Check your local listings for further details.
How to stream Carolina Panthers vs. Raiders
There are several ways to stream the Panthers' contest at the Raiders. These are available whether fans are in or out of the required market.
- NFL Sunday Ticket
- YouTube TV
- Paramount+
- fuboTV (free seven-day trial)
- Hulu +
Who are the announcers for Carolina Panthers vs. Raiders?
Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta will be on the call for Carolina's game at the Raiders in Week 3.
Let's hope the Panthers can respond following another difficult week and pick up a confidence-boosting victory on their travels. It'll be tough - especially with hope diminishing rapidly around the franchise - but this is a time for strong characters and showing the grit needed to be successful.
Nothing else will do.