How to listen to Chargers vs. Panthers NFL Week 2 game on the radio, and more
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are firmly on the back foot just one week into the 2024 season. Dave Canales' first game as head coach was a complete catastrophe, conceding 47 points and putting together a disjointed offensive performance en route to an embarrassing loss that sapped any optimism about this team's chances for good measure.
Canales is confident this won't become the norm as the campaign progresses. He'll be looking for an immediate response when the Los Angeles Chargers come to town for Carolina's home opener. Anything less won't be well received by the fans in attendance.
Winning changes everything. It always has and always will. Jim Harbuagh's done that everywhere he's been and plans to continue this trend with the Chargers. The Panthers must be ready for a battle during a game that could be won or lost in the trenches.
Can the Panthers pull off a miracle? Or will the Chargers take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Bryce Young to get their second win in as many games?
Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers game details
- Date: Sunday, September 15
- Kick-Off Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
How to listen to Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers
Anyone unable to view the game for whatever reason can keep up to date with the team's progress on WRFX 99.7 The Fox or the Carolina Panthers Radio Network.
How to watch Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 2
The Panthers' home opener will be broadcast live on CBS. 506 Sports has a national map of the games and where they can be viewed. Carolina doesn't feature in many places as expected, so check your local listings for more information.
How to stream Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 2
Anyone who isn't able to view the Panthers game on CBS due to their location can stream the contest. There are plenty of options available for fans both in or out of the designated markets this weekend.
- NFL Sunday Ticket
- YouTube TV
- Paramount+
- fuboTV (free seven-day trial)
- Hulu +
Who are the announcers for Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 2?
Tom McCarthy and Jay Feely will be on the call for this afternoon's game.
This is a time for big characters and strong resolve. Canales must ensure Week 1's rout by the Saints doesn't set the tone for the entire campaign. That's easier said than done, but fans will be demanding nothing but maximum effort and plenty of personal pride in pursuit of an immediate turnaround.
Whether this downtrodden team is capable of this is another matter. We'll find out much more about them against the Chargers that's for sure.