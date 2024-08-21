How to watch Panthers vs. Bills Preseason Week 3 with and without cable
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers conclude their preseason engagements with a trip to the Buffalo Bills this weekend. Head coach Dave Canales hasn't ruled out the prospect of giving his starters some time on the field after not risking them for the opening two fixtures, although the AFC East club has already declared that it'll be second and third-stringers from their perspective.
This is the last chance Carolina has to get some live-fire reps into the group in a more typical game-day setting. Much will depend on the health of Canales' squad and how the depth chart is looking, but the benefits are obvious before attention turns to Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
If the starters do play, it won't be for long. Especially considering this is the final chance some will have to stake their claims for places on the 53-man roster with final cuts looming soon after.
Most spots have been decided. Some are hanging in the balance, so their performances at the Bills could be the difference between sticking around or being cast aside entirely.
The stakes are high. Dan Morgan will be watching every rep closely in pursuit of acquiring additional information before lengthy discussions begin about which players are worth taking through.
Carolina Panthers vs. Bills Preseason Week 3 date, start time
The Panthers' preseason finale at the Bills will take place on Saturday, August 24. It is set to begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.
How to watch Carolina Panthers vs. Bills in Preseason Week 3
There are plenty of channels broadcasting the game depending on your location. According to 506 Sports, here's where fans can watch the game in what region.
- WJZY (FOX/46 - Charlotte)
- WRAL (NBC/5 - Raleigh/Durham)
- WFMY (CBS/2 - Greensboro NC)
- WITN (NBC/7 - Greenville NC)
- WSFX (FOX/26 - Wilmington NC)
- WYFF (NBC/4 - Greenville SC)
- WFXB (FOX/43 - Myrtle Beach SC)
- WLTX (CBS/19 - Columbia SC)
- WCSC (CBS/5 - Charleston SC)
- WVEC (ABC/13 - Norfolk VA)
- WDBJ (CBS/7 - Roanoke VA)
- WJBF (ABC/6 - Augusta GA)
- WJCL (ABC/22 - Savannah GA)
For those in the Buffalo/New York markets, the following channels will be showing the game.
- WIVB (CBS/4 - Buffalo)
- WROC (CBS/8 - Rochester)
- WSYR (ABC/9 - Syracuse)
- WPNY (My/11 - Utica)
- WETM (18.2 - Elmira)
- WTEN (ABC/10 - Albany)
- WWTI (ABC/50 - Watertown NY)
- WIVT (ABC/34 - Binghamton NY)
- WJET (ABC/24 - Erie PA)
- WFFF (FOX/44 - Burlington VT)
How to stream Carolina Panthers vs. Bills in Preseason Week 3
Anyone in-market will be able to watch the preseason game on Carolina's team app. Those out-of-market can view the game on NFL+, although a subscription is required.
The night owls who cannot watch the Panthers' last preseason game of 2024 live have the opportunity to catch it on NFL Network. However, this doesn't start until 4 a.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, August 25.